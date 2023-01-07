Day by Day Jan 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59October, November and December, 1951Oct. 8 – Montreal: Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh arrive in place of sick King George. Oct. 16 – Americans watch Princess Elizabeth in Canada in first international broadcast in U.S.Oct. 16 – U.S.: RCA demonstrates large screen color TV.Oct. 26 – Winston Churchill back in power at age of 77.Nov. 11 – Buenos Aires: Peron elected to sixth term as president.Nov. 18 – In Italy, 20,000 marooned by Po River flood.Dec. 2 - N.Y.: 41st ex-employee of U.S. Radium Corp. dies of poisoning latent for 33 years.Dec. 16 – N.J.: 56 killed as C-46 crashes after takeoff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elizabeth Color Tv Heraldry Politics Aeronautics U.s. American Peron Rca Employee Recommended for you Latest News Day by Day Brenda Lucas: Community news for Thursday, Jan. 5 World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day Blair announces 2023 Senate committee assignments Charleston city manager to leave for another role Feds sue drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales Chuck Landon: Just when we thought it was safe ... PSC approves rate hike for WV FirstEnergy subsidiaries, requires report on potential Pleasants plant purchase Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.