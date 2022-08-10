DAY-BY-DAY ROGER ADKINS ROGER ADKINS Aug 10, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49November, December1948Nov. 2 – Truman wins, confounding prophets.Nov. 3 – Kansas repeals Prohibition after 68 dry years.Nov. 4 – Paris: U.N. approves U.S. plan for atom control, rejects Soviet proposal.Nov. 7 – 45 billion units of drug to fight V.D.Nov. 9 – China: Communists break Tientsin-Pukow rail line, halting coal to Nanking.Nov. 12 – Tojo and 7 others sentenced to hang.Nov. 14 – BIRTH: Prince Charles, heir to British throne.Nov. 19 – Paris: Gary Davis, claiming to be “first citizen of the world” interrupts U.N. to call for world government.Nov. 22 – Yale elects Levi Jackson first African American to coach football team.Nov. 30 – Berlin: Communists complete division of city, installing government in Soviet sector.Dec. 15 – French bring first nuclear reactor into service.Dec. 17 – Israel rejected for U.N. membership.Dec. 19 – British scientists say they have discovered a drug that prevents tsetse flies from causing sleeping sickness.Dec. 23 – Tokyo: Tojo and six collaborators hanged for war crimes. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER ADKINS Follow ROGER ADKINS Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.