Day by Day Dec 14, 2022

1950-59
January and February, 1951
Jan. 15 — U.S. Supreme Court curbs freedom of speech ruling "clear and present danger" of incitement to riot is cause for arrest.
Jan. 21 — Switzerland, Italy, Austria struck by avalanches in Alps; 217 left dead.
Jan. 21 — Korea: Communist troops, in 12-hr. attack, force the U.N. army out of Inchon.
Jan. 23 — Truman creates Commission on Internal Security and Individual Rights to monitor anti-communist campaign.
Jan. 26 — Washington freezes prices and wages to curb inflation.
Jan. 27 — U.S. demands U.S.S.R. return 670 ships given to them under lend-lease.
Feb. 2 — Radiation rising in Eastern U.S. from atom tests in Nevada.
Feb. 6 — N.J.: 84 killed, 330 hurt as commuter train plunges off rails.
Feb. 8 — British King gets first pay raise in 14-year term amounting to 10%, not cash, but payment for household expenses.
Feb. 12 — Washington: OPS removes price ceiling on sugar and all unprocessed farm products.
Feb. 26 — XXII Amendment added to U.S. Constitution, limiting presidents to two terms.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.