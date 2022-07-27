DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jul 27, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49July and August 1948July 4 — Joseph Stalin may have met his match in Tito, leader of Yugoslavia. He refuses to knuckle under to the Russians, and his independent brand of communism has led to a break with Moscow.July 9 — Israel: Arabs break month-long truce as Egyptians strike by air, Iraqis by land.July 14 — Rome: Communist chief Togliatti shot by assassins; riots sweep Italy.July 16 — Cairo: Arabs and Israelis, under U.N. pressure, agree to truce in Jerusalem.July 17 — Prague: Czechs seize 71 as U. S. agents.July 17 — U.S.: States’ Rights Party formed by Southern Democrats, in opposition to Truman’s civil rights policies.July 20 — A special federal grand jury in New York has indicted 12 high-ranking Communists on a charge of conspiring to overthrow the United States government.July 24 — Truman vows to make A-bomb deadlier while Soviets pursue international control.July 24 — Philadelphia: Wallace accepts Progressive Party nomination for presidency.July 25 — FTC warns U.S. Congress to curb growth of monopoly.July 28 — Germany: Farben chemical plant blast in Ludwigshafen kills 250, injures 6,000.July 29 — Truman asks price-control power to fight inflation.Aug. 4 — Democrats ban race segregation in national headquarters in bid for Negro support.Aug. 5 — Truman denounces spy inquiries in Congress.Aug. 7 — China: Yangtze flood leaves three million homeless.Aug. 12 — New York: Russian teacher survives leap from third floor of Soviet Consulate.Aug. 15 — U.S. wins 38 medals at London games.Aug. 25 — New York: Russian teacher, Mrs. Kasenkina, says she leaped to avoid returning to Russia.Aug. 25 — Palestine: Israeli army halts Egyptian drive across “no man’s land.” Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Former Herd basketball chaplain joining Auburn men's staff BOE reviews new Duval school designs LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Vehicle fire spreads to home Three arrested on drug charges CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.