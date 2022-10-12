DAY-BY-DAY Phyllis Stowers Oct 12, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49November and December, 1949Nov. 1 – Washington: 55 killed in worst US air disaster as fighter plane hits airliner.Nov. 7 – General Motors to pay biggest dividend in history.Nov. 11 – Pittsburgh: US Steel signs two-year contract with unions, ending 42-day strike.Nov. 12 – Prague: Government bans church marriages.Nov. 15 – India: Nathuram Vinayak Godse hanged for Gandhi murder.Nov. 15 – China: US ship Flying Cloud shelled by Nationalists in coastal blockade.Nov. 19 – Monte Carlo: Prince Ranier III crowned 30th monarch of Monaco.Nov. 25 – New York: Kucomintang asks UN ato refuse recognition to Chinese Communists.Nov. 29 – Worst month in aviation history kills 149 in tragic accidents.Dec. 5 – Washington: Uranium alleged to have been sent to USSR in 1943 by FDR aide Harry Hopkins.Dec. 7 – London: AFL and CIO organize non-Communist intl. Trade union.Dec. 9 – Washington: HUAC Chm. Parnell Thomas gets 6-18 months for padding congressional payrolls.Dec. 9 – New York: UN takes atrusteeship over Jerusalem.Dec. 14 – Sofia: Bulgarian ex-Premier Traicho Kostov sentenced to die for treason.Dec. 21 – Israel hurries to transfer capital to Jerusalem, defying UN. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Hamlin Town Council sets trick-or-treat for Oct. 31 7 ways to reduce breast cancer risk The link between diet and breast cancer Potential warning signs for breast cancer Bonnie's Bus an asset for rural West Virginia Southern's Breast Cancer Walk to celebrate survivors Here are some resources, events for breast cancer patients throughout the year Triple cancer survivor hopes to inspire others with her story Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.