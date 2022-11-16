Day by Day By Phyllis Stowers Nov 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59September and October, 1950Sept. 1 – North Koreans launch assault on 50-mile front.Sept. 3 – Japan: Typhoon sweeps northern island of Hokkaido, leaving 300,000 homeless.Sept. 11 – Pennsylvania: 33 soldiers killed in wreck of troop train.Sept. 16 – French weather ship hits drifting WWII mine in English Channel, 51 dead in blast.Sept. 19 – N.Y.: U.N. Assembly rejects Indian-Soviet proposal to admit Communist China.Oct. 8 – U.S. Defense Dept. reports Korean casualties at 1,211.Oct. 9 – MacArthur calls on Koreans to yield.Oct. 11 – Red China condemns U.S. invasion of North Korea.Oct. 11 – Washington: FCC authorizes CBS to begin commercial color TV broadcasts.Oct. 21 – Seoul: Syngman Rhee announces plan to control all Korea without U.N. aid.Oct. 29 – Stockholm: King Gustav V dies at age 92; son Gustav VI assumes throne.Oct. 30 – San Juan: Anti-U.S. nationalists start uprising, leaving 23 dead, 15 wounded. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Red China North Korea Military Telecommunications Politics Dept. Gustav Vi Gustav V Fcc Syngman Rhee Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville student killed in Lincoln County crash; second teen injured Five people indicted on separate murder charges in Kanawha County Kanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfield Lincoln County Schools Staff Spotlight LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln schools celebrate Veterans Day Day by Day Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.