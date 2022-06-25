Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

1940-49

November and December 1947

Nov. 2 – Mammoth airplane, Spruce Goose, Hughes plane, flies briefly.

Nov. 17 – Truman asks Congress for price and wage controls.

Nov. 18 – Chicago: Marshall warns Soviets to stop “brazen” propaganda against U.S.

Nov. 20 – Princess Elizabeth, daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, married her cousin Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Nov. 26 – Paris: France expels 19 Soviet citizens, charging intervention in internal affairs.

Nov. 29 – N.Y.: U.N. Assembly votes Palestine partition into Arab and Jewish states.

Dec. 23 – Truman grants pardons to 1,523 who evaded WWII draft.

Dec. 29 – Wallace joins presidential race on third ticket.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

Recommended for you