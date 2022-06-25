DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jun 25, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49November and December 1947Nov. 2 – Mammoth airplane, Spruce Goose, Hughes plane, flies briefly.Nov. 17 – Truman asks Congress for price and wage controls.Nov. 18 – Chicago: Marshall warns Soviets to stop “brazen” propaganda against U.S.Nov. 20 – Princess Elizabeth, daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, married her cousin Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.Nov. 26 – Paris: France expels 19 Soviet citizens, charging intervention in internal affairs.Nov. 29 – N.Y.: U.N. Assembly votes Palestine partition into Arab and Jewish states.Dec. 23 – Truman grants pardons to 1,523 who evaded WWII draft.Dec. 29 – Wallace joins presidential race on third ticket.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News WVFC 2009 girls drop two straight to open USYS Eastern regionals DAY-BY-DAY 6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in Logan County Ga. prep running back Jordan Louie joins WVU football class of 2023 2022 Lincoln County Panthers football schedule Davis looks to improve before going to WVU Herd men's soccer faces challenging 2022 slate Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.