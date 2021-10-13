DAY BY DAY Phil Perry Author email Oct 13, 2021 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49June and July 1941n June 4 — Pacific: Japanese attach Midway Island, suffer heavy losses.n June 15 — USSR — Red navy shells Nazis at Sevastopol.n June 15 — Alaska: US fliers blast six Japanese ships in Aleutians.n June 18 — Washington: Prime Minister Churchill arrives to talk with FDR.n June 21 — Libya: Tobruk falls to Germans, 25,000 captured.n June 21 — San Francisco: Axis shells fall on Oregon coast near Fort Stevens.n July 7 — Rome: St. Peter’s Cathedral now admitting women without stockings.n July 8 — Hollywood: Actor Cary Grant marries Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton.n July 16 — American steel workers given 15% wage increase by War Labor Board.n July 18 — Belgium: Banned book list sent to all bookstores.n July 30 — US Congress creates women’s naval reserves (WAVES). Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifetyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News No. 16 Panthers fall to Hurricane 34-6 LCHS boys soccer squad tops Mingo Central on senior night Florida man facing second-degree murder charges in W.Va. shooting Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates Lincoln County's Haleigh Adkins verbally commits to Miami (Ohio) Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney Trick-or-treat times set for Lincoln County Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.