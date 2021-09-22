DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Sep 22, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49 January and February 1942Jan. 2 — Pacific: Japanese troops take Manila.Jan. 7 — FDR presents biggest budget ever — $59 billion with $52 billion for war.Jan. 11 — Pacific: Japanese invade Dutch East Indies at Borneo.Jan. 14 — FDR orders all US aliens to register with government.Jan. 17 — Las Vegas: 22 people dead in TWA wreck, Carol Lombard and mother perish.Jan. 27 — USSR: Nazis refuse trains to survivors of 8th Italian Army pulling out of Russia.Jan. 30 — US Emergency Price Control Act allows OPA to place ceiling on prices and rents.BIRTH: Jan. 17 — Muhammad Ali, American boxer, first to win title three times, born Cassius Clay.Feb. 9 — U.S. Clocks turned one hour ahead for Daylight Savings Time.Feb. 10 — U.S.: War halts civilian car production at Ford.Feb. 23 — San Francisco: First Axis bombs fall on U.S. mainland at California oil field.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for THe Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Dorsey Adkins Midland pounds past Hurricane, 44-25 Southern West Virginia Calendar ARC Announces Nearly $46.4 Million in grants for Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities (copy) CHURCH LISTINGS Commission votes to hire new deputies Citizens requesting animal shelter in Lincoln Organization hosts recovery awareness event Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.