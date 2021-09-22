Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

1940-49 January and February 1942

  • Jan. 2 — Pacific: Japanese troops take Manila.
  • Jan. 7 — FDR presents biggest budget ever — $59 billion with $52 billion for war.
  • Jan. 11 — Pacific: Japanese invade Dutch East Indies at Borneo.
  • Jan. 14 — FDR orders all US aliens to register with government.
  • Jan. 17 — Las Vegas: 22 people dead in TWA wreck, Carol Lombard and mother perish.
  • Jan. 27 — USSR: Nazis refuse trains to survivors of 8th Italian Army pulling out of Russia.
  • Jan. 30 — US Emergency Price Control Act allows OPA to place ceiling on prices and rents.
  • BIRTH: Jan. 17 — Muhammad Ali, American boxer, first to win title three times, born Cassius Clay.

Feb. 9 — U.S. Clocks turned one hour ahead for Daylight Savings Time.

  • Feb. 10 — U.S.: War halts civilian car production at Ford.
  • Feb. 23 — San Francisco: First Axis bombs fall on U.S. mainland at California oil field.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for THe Lincoln Journal.

Recommended for you