1940-’49

January and February 1947

Jan. 3 — Washington: Truman watches Congress on television in first broadcast of session.

Jan. 10 — California: Stanford University reports isolation of polio virus.

Jan. 23 — Britain considering taking displaced persons from refugee camps to allay labor shortage.

Jan. 26 — Grace Moore, 45-yr.-old American opera singer and film star Prince Gustaf Adolf and 20 other persons killed in crash of KLM Dutch Airline.

Jan. 27 — Pittsburgh: U.S. Steel demands open shop for 1947 wage contract.

DEATHS

Jan. 25 — Al Capone, Chicago gangster, of apoplexy.

Feb. 2 — Palestine: Jewish Agency refuses to aid British Agency in tracking down terrorists.

Feb. 8 — Arab delegates to Palestine conference reject division of Holy Land.

Feb. 9 — Berlin: Dance-hall fire kills 150 in British zone.

Feb. 16 — Bogota: 53 bodies found in crash of Colombian Avianca airliner.

Feb. 17 — Reports indicate famine imperils thousands in Rumania.

Feb. 20 — Truman asks mandatory military training in U.S.

Feb. 23 — Frankfort: U.S., British arrest several hundred Nazi underground organizers.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor For the Lincoln Journal.

