1940-49 January and February 1945

Dec. 16 — Glenn Miller’s plane missing at sea.

Jan. 1 — Hitler breaks 5-month silence to tell German people war will not end until Reich victory.

Jan. 6 — Pacific: B-29s strike new blows on Tokyo, Nanking.

Jan. 8 — Chicago: Teamsters Union asks repeal of Wagner Act and end of NLRB.

Jan. 9 — Pacific: US troops land on Luzon, 107 miles from Manila.

Jan. 12 — US Pacific fleet carrier planes sink 15 Japanese ships off Indochina coast.

Jan. 16 — France is nationalizing the auto firm Renault and other major factories and mines.

Jan. 17 — Poland: Red army occupies Warsaw.

Jan. 18 — Prime Minister Churchill says Germany has less to fear in surrendering unconditionally than in continuing a hopeless war and warns Reich to surrender.

Jan. 20 — Washington: FDR inaugurated for fourth term.

Jan. 25 — Grand Rapids, Mich. Becomes first US community to fluoridate water.

Feb. 1 — Luzon: US Rangers and Filipino guerillas rescue 513 American survivors of Bataan “death march”.

Feb. 6 — Pacific: MacArthur reports fall of Manila, liberation of 5,000 prisoners.

Feb. 10 — Pacific: B-29s hit Tokyo area.

Feb. 13 — Balkans: Red army completes conquest of Budapest, ending 50-day siege with over 159,000 killed.

Feb. 18 — Pacific: USMC storm ashore on Iwo Jima.

Feb. 20 — Washington: WLB orders minimum wage of 55 cents an hour for textile workers.

Feb. 23 — Turkey declares war on Germany and Japan.

Feb. 24 — Egyptian Premier Ahmed Maher Pasha killed in Parliament after reading decree declaring war on Axis.

Feb. 26 — Midnight curfew begins throughout U.S.

Feb. 26 — Syria declares war on Japan and Germany.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

