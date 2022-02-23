DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Feb 23, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49 January and February 1945Dec. 16 — Glenn Miller’s plane missing at sea.Jan. 1 — Hitler breaks 5-month silence to tell German people war will not end until Reich victory.Jan. 6 — Pacific: B-29s strike new blows on Tokyo, Nanking.Jan. 8 — Chicago: Teamsters Union asks repeal of Wagner Act and end of NLRB.Jan. 9 — Pacific: US troops land on Luzon, 107 miles from Manila.Jan. 12 — US Pacific fleet carrier planes sink 15 Japanese ships off Indochina coast.Jan. 16 — France is nationalizing the auto firm Renault and other major factories and mines.Jan. 17 — Poland: Red army occupies Warsaw.Jan. 18 — Prime Minister Churchill says Germany has less to fear in surrendering unconditionally than in continuing a hopeless war and warns Reich to surrender.Jan. 20 — Washington: FDR inaugurated for fourth term.Jan. 25 — Grand Rapids, Mich. Becomes first US community to fluoridate water.Feb. 1 — Luzon: US Rangers and Filipino guerillas rescue 513 American survivors of Bataan “death march”.Feb. 6 — Pacific: MacArthur reports fall of Manila, liberation of 5,000 prisoners.Feb. 10 — Pacific: B-29s hit Tokyo area.Feb. 13 — Balkans: Red army completes conquest of Budapest, ending 50-day siege with over 159,000 killed.Feb. 18 — Pacific: USMC storm ashore on Iwo Jima.Feb. 20 — Washington: WLB orders minimum wage of 55 cents an hour for textile workers.Feb. 23 — Turkey declares war on Germany and Japan.Feb. 24 — Egyptian Premier Ahmed Maher Pasha killed in Parliament after reading decree declaring war on Axis.Feb. 26 — Midnight curfew begins throughout U.S.Feb. 26 — Syria declares war on Japan and Germany. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Career Fair Video surveillance aids police in nabbing man in theft Student drone teams advance to world championship Commission expends first of ARP funds Fayette Co. man pleads guilty to damaging mine in Boone, Lincoln Lincoln County Schools continuing to evaluate COVID protocols Registration for pre-k, kindergarten set Commission renews agreement with day report Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.