DAY-BY-DAY

1940-'49

May and June 1943

May 1 — FDR seizes all struck coal mines.

May 2 — Lewis calls off coal strike minutes before FDR's radio denunciation of U.M.W.

May 10 — Alaska: U.S. troops land on Attu in Aleutian Islands, held by Japan since June 1942.

May 11 — Churchill arrives in Washington for Trident parley.

May 14 — Washington: Senate passes "pay-as-you-go" plan; taxes can be withheld before due date.

May 27 — President Roosevelt ends two big strikes.

June 8 — FDR threatens devastating bombing raids if Germans use poison gas.

June 14 — U.S. Supreme Court rules unconstitutional the state practice of requiring students to salute flag.

June 19 — Pittsburgh: 60,000 cease work in coal mines as union and operators deliberate.

June 22 — John L. Lewis calls off coal strike until October 31 if government keeps control of mines.

June 25 — Washington: Congress overrides FDR veto to pass War Labor Dispute Act, requiring 30-day notice of strikes.

June 26 — Washington: Senate bars food subsidies by vote of 46-29.