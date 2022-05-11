Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940- ’49

1946

Sept. 1 — Athens: Greek King regains throne in landslide plebiscite.

Sept. 5 — Worst maritime strike in U.S. history freezes shipping on all coasts.

Sept. 7 — U.S. Navy announces plan to build world’s first atomic submarines.

Sept. 8 — Sofia: Bulgarians reject rule of nine-yr.-old King Simeon in referendum.

Sept. 9 — Arabs and Jews boycott London conference on Palestine.

Sept. 18 — Washington: Truman silences Sec. Wallace for criticizing U.S. anti-communism.

Sept. 19 — Paris: U.S. drops demand for full payment by war foes.

Sept. 20 — N.Y.: Rock slides into Niagara Gorge; American Falls now a horseshoe.

Sept. 21 — Illinois: A&P food chain convicted of monopoly acts.

Sept. 24 — New Yorkers reported eating horse meat as prices soar.

Sept. 24 — N.Y.: U.N. Security Council refuses Soviet request that U.S. and U.K. report on military bases in China, Greece and other occupied countries.

Sept. 26 — U.S. Navy discloses training of 140 Russians in 1944 as part of lend-lease deal.

Sept. 30 — Nuremberg: Int’l. tribunal to charge alleged Nazi war criminals in groups.

Oct. 1 — Nuremberg: Nine Nazi leaders sentenced to be hanged.

Oct. 4 — Truman urges Attlee to open Palestine to Jewish refugees, supports Palestine state.

Oct. 14 — Truman says he will cancel meat price controls.

Oct. 20 — Berlin: Soviet policeman kills American for photographing elections.

Oct. 28 — Soviet Kiselev says U.S. and U.K. violate U.N. Charters by keeping troops in non-enemy lands.

Oct. 29 — Moscow: Stalin denies having A-bomb secrets.

