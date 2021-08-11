1940-49: November and December, 1940
Nov. 1 – FRANCE: Prehistoric art found in France in a cave.
Nov. 5 – Roosevelt in for third term, VP Henry A. Wallace.
Nov. 11 – Americans fall in love with the Jeep, developed by the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corp and built by Willys.
Nov. 25 – 18,700 enter U.S. Army in peacetime draft.
Nov. 26 – GERMANY: German troops have begun herding Warsaw’s Jewish population behind an eight-foot wall enclosing the city’s ghetto district.
Dec. 1 – Joseph Kennedy resigns as ambassador to Britain to “help the president keep the U.S. out of war”.
Dec. 12 – Berlin: Hitler issues plan for Operation Felix: drive through Spain to Gibraltar.
Dec. 13 – Berlin: Secret plans issued for Operation Barbarossa, invasion of Russia.
Dec. 23 – China: Chiang Kai-shek dissolves all Communist associations.