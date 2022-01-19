Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

September and October 1944

Sept. 2 — American troops enter Belgium.

Sept. 3 — France: Americans capture Lyons.

Sept. 3 — Belgium: British forces enter Brussels.

Sept. 11 — Americans enter Luxembourg.

Sept. 21 — Pacific: U.S. carrier force strikes Manila area.

Sept. 25 — Germany: Teenagers and old men called for war service.

Sept. 30 — Italy: Germans execute 700 civilians in Marzabotto near Genes.

Oct. 3 — U.S. Congress passes Surplus War Property Act, providing for reconversion after war.

Oct. 3 — Poland: Warsaw rebels give up after 63-day fight with Germans, almost 200,000 Poles dead.

Oct. 9 — Churchill and Eden go to Moscow.

Oct. 12 — Pacific: 1,000 American planes attack Formosa, 71 lost.

Oct. 16 — Germany: Hitler orders severe cut in bread rations.

