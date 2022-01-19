DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jan 19, 2022 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49September and October 1944Sept. 2 — American troops enter Belgium.Sept. 3 — France: Americans capture Lyons.Sept. 3 — Belgium: British forces enter Brussels.Sept. 11 — Americans enter Luxembourg.Sept. 21 — Pacific: U.S. carrier force strikes Manila area.Sept. 25 — Germany: Teenagers and old men called for war service.Sept. 30 — Italy: Germans execute 700 civilians in Marzabotto near Genes.Oct. 3 — U.S. Congress passes Surplus War Property Act, providing for reconversion after war.Oct. 3 — Poland: Warsaw rebels give up after 63-day fight with Germans, almost 200,000 Poles dead.Oct. 9 — Churchill and Eden go to Moscow.Oct. 12 — Pacific: 1,000 American planes attack Formosa, 71 lost.Oct. 16 — Germany: Hitler orders severe cut in bread rations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists LC girls fall short against St. Albans despite 4th quarter rally Herd women rally past Rice, 66-53 Harts Lions knock off Sherman Tide, 45-42 CVN Subscriber Appreciation Luncheon Lincoln records first case of omicron variant Lincoln County students win HHOMA Project on Racism Contest Virtual Celebration for 2022 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.