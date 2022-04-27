Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

May and June 1946

May 2 — San Francisco: Marines land on Alcatraz to battle armed convicts in attempted jail break.

May 5 — Peron pledges 500,000 tons of grain to UNRRA.

May 9 — Rome: King Victor Emmanuel III abdicates.

May 12 — AT&T announces car-phone service in St. Louis.

May 17 — U.S. government seizes railroads to avert strike.

May 22 — France votes social security for all wage earners.

May 23 — U.S.: Rail unions strike, despite govt. seizures.

May 26 — U.S. lifts control of railroads as accord ends strike.

May 30 — Cairo: Seven Arab League states reject further Jewish immigration to Palestine.

June 3 — U.S. Supreme Court rules segregation in public transportation unconstitutional.

June 3 — South Africa adopts bill further curtailing land ownership & voting rights for Asian minority.

June 5 — Chicago: Fire in La Salle Hotel kills 58, injures 200.

June 13 — Iran: Communist Azerbaijan province returned to govt. control.

June 14 — New York: Shipping paralyzed as 200,000 strike on docks.

June 19 — U.S. asks for U.N. control of A-bomb.

June 25 — Ho Chi Minh goes to France for talks on Vietnamese independence.

June 27 — Britain begins bread rationing.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

