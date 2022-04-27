DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Apr 27, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49May and June 1946May 2 — San Francisco: Marines land on Alcatraz to battle armed convicts in attempted jail break.May 5 — Peron pledges 500,000 tons of grain to UNRRA.May 9 — Rome: King Victor Emmanuel III abdicates.May 12 — AT&T announces car-phone service in St. Louis.May 17 — U.S. government seizes railroads to avert strike.May 22 — France votes social security for all wage earners.May 23 — U.S.: Rail unions strike, despite govt. seizures.May 26 — U.S. lifts control of railroads as accord ends strike.May 30 — Cairo: Seven Arab League states reject further Jewish immigration to Palestine.June 3 — U.S. Supreme Court rules segregation in public transportation unconstitutional.June 3 — South Africa adopts bill further curtailing land ownership & voting rights for Asian minority.June 5 — Chicago: Fire in La Salle Hotel kills 58, injures 200.June 13 — Iran: Communist Azerbaijan province returned to govt. control.June 14 — New York: Shipping paralyzed as 200,000 strike on docks.June 19 — U.S. asks for U.N. control of A-bomb.June 25 — Ho Chi Minh goes to France for talks on Vietnamese independence.June 27 — Britain begins bread rationing. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Three arrested on burglary charges Dreyfuse back in court for 2013 homicide case Hamlin PK-8 robotics team heading to Texas Licoln BOE to join vape litigation BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY LACKEY: Face to face with fire LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.