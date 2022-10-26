Day by Day Oct 26, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59March and April, 1950Mar. 1 – Fuchs gets 14 years for giving away bomb.Mar. 2 – Washington: U.M.W. found not guilty of contempt.Mar. 3 – Paris: France signs preliminary pact with Saar to gain control of mines for 50 yrs.Mar. 5 – TV is getting in the way of school books.Mar. 7 – Judith Coplon and Soviet consul Valentin Gubitchev found guilty as spies.Mar. 12 – 80 killed in world’s worst air crash in Wales.Mar. 13 – G.M. reports 1949 profit of $656 million, a U.S. record.Mar. 19 – Saigon: 4,000 riot over visit of two U.S. warships.Mar. 26 – McCarthy names ex-State Dept. adviser Owen Lattimore as Soviet spy.Mar. 29 – RCA makes 3-color TV picture tube.Mar. 30 – Florida: Truman denounces McCarthy as saboteur of U.S. foreign policy.Apr. 8 – Soviets down U.S. Navy plane over Baltic Sea; crew lost.Apr. 10 – San Francisco: Harry Bridges given five years for concealing Communist affiliation at naturalization hearing.Apr. 12 – U.S.: Penicillin to be used to wipe out venereal disease in Haiti.Apr. 15 – Italy: Iran’s Princess Fatima marries American medical student, losing royal privileges.Apr. 18 – Soviets down U.S. bomber over Latvia which killed 10 Americans.Apr. 19 – Truman authorizes economic rehabilitation plan for Navajo and Hopi Indian tribes.Apr. 20 – A New York man who was pronounced dead twice on an operating table was brought back to life both times by manual massage of his heart after it stopped beating.Apr. 27 – Transcontinental and Western Air, Inc. changes name to Trans World Airlines, Inc.Apr. 27 – Britain officially recognizes state of Israel.Apr. 28 – Paris: Communist Dr. Frederic Jolliot Curie fired as chief of Atomic Energy Commission.— Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News D'Antoni, Kinsey talk Herd in SBC Media Days (copy) No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali Soccer seasons come to an end in sectional play for LC LCHS building and trades program off to busy start in 2022 BUSINESS: Carnivore BBQ part of the local landscape Multiple agencies represented at flatwater trails conference Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.