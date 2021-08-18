1940-49: January and February, 1940
Jan. 14 — Mediterranean: Three British warships hit in Axis attack.
Jan. 16 — Mediterranean: Axis air strike hits British carrier Illustrious, one cruiser sunk.
Jan. 20 — Washington: FDR inaugurated for third time.
Jan. 24 — Bucharest: Thousands die in Rumanian riots.
Feb. 3 — U.S. Supreme Court rules Fair Labor Standards Act (40-hour week) constitutional.
Feb. 10 — Iceland attacked by German planes.
Feb. 13 — Madrid: Ailing Alfonso XIII renounces Spanish throne in favor of son Juan.
Feb. 28 — Alfonso XIII, ex-king of Spain.