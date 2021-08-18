Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49: January and February, 1940

Jan. 14 — Mediterranean: Three British warships hit in Axis attack.

Jan. 16 — Mediterranean: Axis air strike hits British carrier Illustrious, one cruiser sunk.

Jan. 20 — Washington: FDR inaugurated for third time.

Jan. 24 — Bucharest: Thousands die in Rumanian riots.

Feb. 3 — U.S. Supreme Court rules Fair Labor Standards Act (40-hour week) constitutional.

Feb. 10 — Iceland attacked by German planes.

Feb. 13 — Madrid: Ailing Alfonso XIII renounces Spanish throne in favor of son Juan.

Feb. 28 — Alfonso XIII, ex-king of Spain.

