1940 — 1949

January and February 1943

  • Jan. 11 — Washington: FDR calls for $100 bil. Military budget.
  • Jan. 20 — Washington reports 2,000 planes shipped to U.S.S.R. to date under lend-lease,
  • Jan. 21 — Pacific: U.S. and Australian troops join forces in New Guinea.
  • Jan. 22 — North Africa: Axis forces pull out of Tripoli for Tunisia, destroying bases as they leave.
  • Jan. 26 — U.S.S.R.: Soviet troops defeat all but 12,000 Germans trapped at Stalingrad, free three main railways
  • Jan. 28 — Germany: Nazis mobilize women for military service.
  • Feb. 3 — War Dept. bans hard liquor in the U. S. Army.

Feb. 5 — Rome: Mussolini ousts 12 from government, including son-in-law, Count Ciano.

  • Feb. 7 — Washington: Shoe ration put at three pairs a year due to leather shortage.
  • Feb. 10 — India: Gandhi begins hunger strike to protest imprisonment.
  • Feb. 19 — North Africa: Art from the Netherlands seized for Hitler’s Linz Gallery in Austria.
  • Feb. 21 — Canned food, shoes rationed in U. S.

