1940-49

March and April 1944

Mar. 4 — Japan begins calling up students for military service.

Mar. 12 — Britain bars travel to Ireland.

Mar. 21 — Finland rejects Soviet armistice, Russia warns of dire fate.

Mar. 29 — Congress allots $1.35 billion for United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (UNRRA).

Mar. 30 — Pacific: U.S. fleet attacks Palua, near Philippines.

Apr. 4 — Algiers: DeGaulle takes full control of French Committee of National Liberation, appoints two Communists in promise of power-sharing after war.

Apr. 5 — Wendell Wilkie ends U.S. presidential campaign.

Apr. 20 — Turkey shuts off export of chrome to Germany.

Apr. 26 — Chicago: Troops seize Montgomery Ward for rejecting FDR order to extend union contract, Chmn. Sewell Avery physically removed from office.

Apr. 30 — New Guinea: MacArthur rejects candidacy in U.S. presidential race.

Apr. 30 — Balkans: Tito asks Allies to acknowledge him as head of Yugoslavia.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.

