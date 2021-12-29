DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Dec 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49March and April 1944Mar. 4 — Japan begins calling up students for military service.Mar. 12 — Britain bars travel to Ireland.Mar. 21 — Finland rejects Soviet armistice, Russia warns of dire fate.Mar. 29 — Congress allots $1.35 billion for United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (UNRRA).Mar. 30 — Pacific: U.S. fleet attacks Palua, near Philippines.Apr. 4 — Algiers: DeGaulle takes full control of French Committee of National Liberation, appoints two Communists in promise of power-sharing after war.Apr. 5 — Wendell Wilkie ends U.S. presidential campaign.Apr. 20 — Turkey shuts off export of chrome to Germany.Apr. 26 — Chicago: Troops seize Montgomery Ward for rejecting FDR order to extend union contract, Chmn. Sewell Avery physically removed from office.Apr. 30 — New Guinea: MacArthur rejects candidacy in U.S. presidential race.Apr. 30 — Balkans: Tito asks Allies to acknowledge him as head of Yugoslavia.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Second half of season defined WVU in 2021 Teachers receive technology certification LCHS band hosts Christmas performance Superintendent reiterates COVID protocols in schools Lincoln remains red on alert map leading into Christmas LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BMH’s Tomblin garners recognition BMH Auxiliary donate blankets Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.