April 12 — Scenes of horror: Gates of Nazi death camps open, blank faces of a few Buchenwald survivors confront the prospects of freedom, Jews were often forced to clear away the bodies of their fellow prisoners.
May 1 — Berlin: Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels commits suicide.
May 2 — Burma: Karl Doenitz proclaims himself new Fuhrer.
May 2 — Burma: British go ashore south of Rangoon.
May 2 — 1,000,000 Axis forces surrender in Italy and Austria.
May 2 — Germany: Berlin falls to Red army; 70,000 give up.
May 4 — Nazis surrender in Holland, north Germany, Denmark.
May 5 — Italy: Poet Ezra Pound wanted for treason, seized by American forces in Genoa.
May7 — Germans surrender unconditionally.
May11 — Kamikaze pilot hits USS Bunker Hill, 373 killed.
May 20 — Pacific: U.S. troops envelop Fort Shuri in Okinawa.
May 23 — Third Reich dissolves and leaders disperse.
May 23 — Churchill resigns and calls for election.
May 26 — Tokyo devastated by B-29s, royal palaces razed.
June 6 — Germany: Russians find body believed to be that of Hitler underneath Reich Chancellory.
June 7 — Germans forced to view camp cruelties.
June 18 — Washington: Truman decorates Ike with second Oak Leaf Cluster upon arrival in U.S.
June 21 — U.S.: Pan Am announces round-the-world flight in 88 hours at cost of $700.
June23 — Simon Lake, who invented sub, dies.
June 28 — Ford completes war assignment; total manufacture of 8,60 bombers, 278,000 jeeps, 57,000 aircraft engines.