1940-49

September and October 1941

n Sept. 10 — Baruch Commission warns of military and civilian collapse due to rubber shortage in U. S.

n Sept. 12 — U-boat sinks ship carrying Italian POWs.

n Sept. 17 — Germans break Stallingrad line, attack city.

n Sept. 21 — London: RAF flies 1,200 miles to raid Munich.

n Sept. 21 — Germans executed 207,373 people until now.

n Sept. 25 — U. S. builds 488 ships in one year.

n Oct. 1 — FDR ends two-week trip to war plants across U.S.

n Oct. 21 — Congress passes largest tax bill in U.S. history at $9 billion, including Victory Tax.

n Oct. 23 — Eleanor Roosevelt visits British king and queen in London.

n Oct. 24 — Gigantic task force led by General Eisenhower leaves for North Africa.

n Oct. 26 — Pacific: Japanese launch major attack on Guadalcanal, sinking two U.S. carriers.

n Oct. 27 — Washington: Economic Stabilization Director James Byrnes limits federal salaries to $25,000.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

