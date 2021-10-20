DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Oct 20, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49September and October 1941n Sept. 10 — Baruch Commission warns of military and civilian collapse due to rubber shortage in U. S.n Sept. 12 — U-boat sinks ship carrying Italian POWs.n Sept. 17 — Germans break Stallingrad line, attack city.n Sept. 21 — London: RAF flies 1,200 miles to raid Munich.n Sept. 21 — Germans executed 207,373 people until now.n Sept. 25 — U. S. builds 488 ships in one year.n Oct. 1 — FDR ends two-week trip to war plants across U.S.n Oct. 21 — Congress passes largest tax bill in U.S. history at $9 billion, including Victory Tax.n Oct. 23 — Eleanor Roosevelt visits British king and queen in London.n Oct. 24 — Gigantic task force led by General Eisenhower leaves for North Africa.n Oct. 26 — Pacific: Japanese launch major attack on Guadalcanal, sinking two U.S. carriers.n Oct. 27 — Washington: Economic Stabilization Director James Byrnes limits federal salaries to $25,000. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Cloggers perform LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS Lincoln clerk working to update voter roll CHURCH LISTINGS 2021-2022 Lincoln County boys basketball schedule A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.