1940-’49

November and December 1946

Nov. 5 — U.S.: Republicans regain control of Congress.

Nov. 9 — California: Largest Navy plane, with capacity for 168, gets successful test flight.

Nov. 11 — Truman calls for “wisdom and restraint” in divided govt.

Nov. 21 — Florida: Truman rides in captured German sub on naval maneuvers off Key West.

Nov. 25 — Washington: Supreme Court grants Oregon Indians land payment right from U.S. govt.

Dec. 21 — Quake and tidal wave strike Japan; 1,000 feared dead.

Dec. 31 — Truman formally ends WW II.

DEATHS

Dec. 25 — W. C. Fields, American comedian, died at 66 on Christmas.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

