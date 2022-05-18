DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email May 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49November and December 1946Nov. 5 — U.S.: Republicans regain control of Congress.Nov. 9 — California: Largest Navy plane, with capacity for 168, gets successful test flight.Nov. 11 — Truman calls for “wisdom and restraint” in divided govt.Nov. 21 — Florida: Truman rides in captured German sub on naval maneuvers off Key West.Nov. 25 — Washington: Supreme Court grants Oregon Indians land payment right from U.S. govt.Dec. 21 — Quake and tidal wave strike Japan; 1,000 feared dead.Dec. 31 — Truman formally ends WW II.DEATHSDec. 25 — W. C. Fields, American comedian, died at 66 on Christmas.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother’s death Exhibit about Hatfield-McCoy Feud to display in Williamson DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Pistore excited to join school board Hamlin Street Fair set for May 21 Babydog, Gov. Justice present check to LCOC Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.