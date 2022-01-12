DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jan 12, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49July and Aug. 1944July 1 — New Hampshire: 44-nation conference begins at Bretton Woods.July 4 — USSR: Russians take Minsk near Polish border.July 6 — Hartford: Barnum & Bailey Circus tent catches fire, killing 168 and injuring 230.July 9 — Pacific: U.S. troops complete conquest of Saipan.July 11 — Washington: FDR agrees to run again, saying, “I have as little right as a soldier to leave his position on the line”.July 12 — Germany: Birkenau “family camp”, where 12,500 Jews are imprisoned, is shut; 4,000 put to death in gas chamber.July 21 — Pacific: Americans land on Guam.July 22 — Berlin: Nazis reveal plot of army officers to overthrow Hitler regime.July 27 — Pacific: Guam proclaimed under U.S. rule.July 31 — France: Convoy leaves Drancy, transporting prisoners to Auschwitz.Aug. 1 — Philadelphia paralyzed by transportation strike.Aug. 2 — Ankara: Turkey ends all relations with Nazis.Aug. 10 — Pacific: Guam completely recaptured as 500 out of 18,000 total Japanese troops surrender alive.Aug. 10 — Japan: Americans launch air raid over Nagasaki.Aug. 12 — France: First PLUTO (Pipe Line Under The Ocean) carries fuel from Isle of Wight to Cherbourg.Aug. 14 — U.S.: Production of domestic appliances resumes.Aug. 30 — France: De Gaulle forms provisional govt. in Paris. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Huge fourth quarter leads Herd women past FAU, 66-51 CHURCH LISTINGS BACK IN TIME A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS DAY-BY-DAY Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office hires home confinement officer The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.