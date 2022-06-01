DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Phil Perry Author email Jun 1, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-491946 March and AprilMarch 6 — U.S. Supreme Court upholds Lewis’ contempt conviction.March 8 — Palestine: Terrorists battle troops in Tel Aviv.March 10 — Moscow: Big Ten meet to discuss Germany.March 14 — Manila: — U.S. signs 99-year lease on Naval bases in Philippines.March 14 — Moscow announces 890,532 German POWs held in USSR.March 16 — Palestine: Martial law withdrawn in Tel Aviv.March 24 — U.S. Congress proposes limitation of presidency to two terms.March 25 — Illinois: 119 trapped in Centralia mine explosion.March 25 — The East River site in New York was formally turned over to the United Nations yesterday, dedicated by its donor John D. Rockefeller Jr., to the “hope of the people of the world.”March 28 — Philadelphia: American Helicopter Society reveals flying device that can be strapped to body.April 6 — Frankfurt: Nazi ex-Minister of Food, Herbert Backe, hangs self in prisonApril 7 — Henry Ford, who put us all on wheels, dies at the age of 83.April 10 — U.S.: Tornado kills 132, hurts 1,305 in Texas, Oklahoma.April 20 — Pittsburgh: U.S. Steel and union set 15-cent hourly pay raise, setting industry pattern.April 20 — Copenhagen: King Christian dies at 76, Frederick IX succeeds.April 22 — Palestine: Guerrillas bomb troop train, eight dead.April 28 — Iowa becomes 13th state to outlaw closed shop.April 30 — N.Y.: Arabs defeated 8-1 in U.S. after long debate on Palestinian independence.BIRTHSApril 16 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, six-time MVP in NBA. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News T.J. Johnson gets second chance with USFL's New Orleans Breakers Bell eager to improve academics as BOE member LCHS celebrates Class of 2022 grads Lincoln BOE approves budget Fire Fest to raise funds for local VFD Sprinkler mishap damages LCHS gym floor LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Boone Memorial expands mental health services Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.