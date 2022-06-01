Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

1946 March and April

March 6 — U.S. Supreme Court upholds Lewis’ contempt conviction.

March 8 — Palestine: Terrorists battle troops in Tel Aviv.

March 10 — Moscow: Big Ten meet to discuss Germany.

March 14 — Manila: — U.S. signs 99-year lease on Naval bases in Philippines.

March 14 — Moscow announces 890,532 German POWs held in USSR.

March 16 — Palestine: Martial law withdrawn in Tel Aviv.

March 24 — U.S. Congress proposes limitation of presidency to two terms.

March 25 — Illinois: 119 trapped in Centralia mine explosion.

March 25 — The East River site in New York was formally turned over to the United Nations yesterday, dedicated by its donor John D. Rockefeller Jr., to the “hope of the people of the world.”

March 28 — Philadelphia: American Helicopter Society reveals flying device that can be strapped to body.

April 6 — Frankfurt: Nazi ex-Minister of Food, Herbert Backe, hangs self in prison

April 7 — Henry Ford, who put us all on wheels, dies at the age of 83.

April 10 — U.S.: Tornado kills 132, hurts 1,305 in Texas, Oklahoma.

April 20 — Pittsburgh: U.S. Steel and union set 15-cent hourly pay raise, setting industry pattern.

April 20 — Copenhagen: King Christian dies at 76, Frederick IX succeeds.

April 22 — Palestine: Guerrillas bomb troop train, eight dead.

April 28 — Iowa becomes 13th state to outlaw closed shop.

April 30 — N.Y.: Arabs defeated 8-1 in U.S. after long debate on Palestinian independence.

BIRTHS

April 16 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, six-time MVP in NBA.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

