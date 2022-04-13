DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Apr 13, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49January and February 1946Jan. 10 — U.S. Army Signal Corps contacts moon in radar test.Jan. 13 — Palestine: British set monthly quota for Jewish immigrants at 10,500.Jan. 16 — Chicago: Nation’s meat output down 75% as 200,000 strike in packing plants.Jan. 19 — Pittsburgh: 800,000 steel workers begin strike.Jan. 19 — Iran charges U.S.S.R. with meddling in internal affairs, asks U.N. inquiry.Jan. 20 — Truman creates CIG.Jan. 21 — London: U.S.S.R. charges British interference in Greece and Indonesia.Feb. 4 — London: U.N. rejects Soviet charge that British Troops in Greece threaten peace.Feb. 12 — U.S. report finds Argentina gives refuge to Nazis.Feb. 12 — India: 14 killed in Calcutta riots, Moslem leader Jinnah threatens civil war.Feb. 14 — Washington: Truman lessens wage and price controls in response to labor strife.Feb. 15 — U.S.: Steel strike settled with 18.5 cent pay raise.Feb. 15 — Ottawa: Royal Canadian mounted police seize 22 as Soviet spies.Feb. 18 — Vatican: Three U.S. prelates made cardinals — St. Luis’ John Glennon, N.Y.’s Francis Spellman, Detroit’s Edward Mooney. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Herd looking for leaders in the secondary LC's Isaiah Smith, Nolan Shimp to play in NS Game LCCOP planning outreach event May 21 Man charged in case of escaped felon LCHD presents options for new office building Man charged in theft of military equipment from former Hobet site LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.