1940-49

January and February 1946

Jan. 10 — U.S. Army Signal Corps contacts moon in radar test.

Jan. 13 — Palestine: British set monthly quota for Jewish immigrants at 10,500.

Jan. 16 — Chicago: Nation’s meat output down 75% as 200,000 strike in packing plants.

Jan. 19 — Pittsburgh: 800,000 steel workers begin strike.

Jan. 19 — Iran charges U.S.S.R. with meddling in internal affairs, asks U.N. inquiry.

Jan. 20 — Truman creates CIG.

Jan. 21 — London: U.S.S.R. charges British interference in Greece and Indonesia.

Feb. 4 — London: U.N. rejects Soviet charge that British Troops in Greece threaten peace.

Feb. 12 — U.S. report finds Argentina gives refuge to Nazis.

Feb. 12 — India: 14 killed in Calcutta riots, Moslem leader Jinnah threatens civil war.

Feb. 14 — Washington: Truman lessens wage and price controls in response to labor strife.

Feb. 15 — U.S.: Steel strike settled with 18.5 cent pay raise.

Feb. 15 — Ottawa: Royal Canadian mounted police seize 22 as Soviet spies.

Feb. 18 — Vatican: Three U.S. prelates made cardinals — St. Luis’ John Glennon, N.Y.’s Francis Spellman, Detroit’s Edward Mooney.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

