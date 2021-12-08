Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

Sept. and Oct. 1943

Sept. 8 — Gen. Eisenhower reports Italy signed secret surrender five days ago.

Sept. 17 — Washington: FDR reports agreement with Churchill on times and places for new blows in Europe and Asia.

Sept. 23 — Italy: Nazis wreck Naples port, sink many ships.

Sept. 29 — Lech Walesa, Polish labor and Solidarity leader.

Oct. 4 — The island of Corsica has become the first department of France in Europe to be liberated from the Nazis.

Oct. 10 — Naples: Time bomb kills 12 in cathedral just before ranking American officers arrive for Mass.

Oct. 21 — American Flying Fortresses annihilated an important military-industrial plan at Dueren, Germany.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

