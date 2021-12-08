DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49Sept. and Oct. 1943Sept. 8 — Gen. Eisenhower reports Italy signed secret surrender five days ago.Sept. 17 — Washington: FDR reports agreement with Churchill on times and places for new blows in Europe and Asia.Sept. 23 — Italy: Nazis wreck Naples port, sink many ships.Sept. 29 — Lech Walesa, Polish labor and Solidarity leader.Oct. 4 — The island of Corsica has become the first department of France in Europe to be liberated from the Nazis.Oct. 10 — Naples: Time bomb kills 12 in cathedral just before ranking American officers arrive for Mass.Oct. 21 — American Flying Fortresses annihilated an important military-industrial plan at Dueren, Germany. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News New coach brings new energy to Lady Hornets program New coach, new era begins for Lady Tide hoops Lady Hawks hope to improve with youthful team Lady Panthers have sights set on going back-to-back in 2021-2022 Lincoln County girls look to continue success on the hardwood Pirates eye run to Rupp with roster loaded with talent New look Logan has same goal: reach the state tourney Mingo Central returns bevy of experience for 2021-22 season Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.