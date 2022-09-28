DAY-BY-DAY Sep 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49September, October 1949Sept. 12 — West Germany: Liberal Theodor Heuss elected president of new republic.Sept. 16 — Budapest: Laszlo Rajk, resistance leader during war, admits plotting with Tito and U.S. to overthrow Hungarian regime.Sept. 18 — Britain devalues pound 30% to fight dollar deficit.Sept. 19 — Pittsburgh: 480,000 UMW members on strike.Sept. 19 — France, Canada join 17 other nations in devaluing currency.Sept. 24 — Budapest: Ex-For. Min. Laszlo Rajk sentenced to die for plotting against govt.Sept. 24 — Pacific: Study shows food still radioactive from bomb test at Bikini Atoll.Sept. 30 — Pittsburgh: John L. Lewis orders miners back to work.Sept. 30 — Berlin airlift officially halted after 277,264 flights.Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh: Steel strike begins; 500,000 quit.Oct. 6 — San Francisco: Tokyo Rose given 10 years and $10,000. Fine.Oct. 9 — Boston: Harvard Law School to begin admitting women.Oct. 19 — Guatemala: 4,000 killed in devastating flood.Oct. 21 — N.Y.: 10 Communists get five years, $10,000 fines.Oct. 22 — George Allen named U.S. ambassador to Yugoslavia.Oct. 25 — Mississippi: Jefferson Military College gets $50 mil. Gift on condition it teach white supremacy.Oct. 26 — Truman raises minimum wage from 40 to 74 cents per hour.Oct. 28 — Plane crashes in Azores; boxer Marcel Cerdan and 48 die. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News WVU football: WVU rediscovered its run defense against Virginia Tech Herd offense stale in 16-7 loss to Troy LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Boone Memorial Health focusing on community health LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME Lincoln BOE hears update on athletic facility Clay comes full circle with new beauty shop location Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.