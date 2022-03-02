Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

March and April, 1945

Mar. 2 – Detroit: Ten Chrysler and Briggs plants closed by strikes.

Mar. 2 – Pacific: MacArthur raises US flag on Corregidor in the Philippines.

Mar. 4 – Germany: U.S. military government confines 30,000 Germans to homes in Neuss.

Mar. 8 – American tank units cross the Rhine, having found the Ludendorff Bridge before it could be destroyed.

Mar. 10 – Japan: 300 B-29s rain fire on Tokyo, killing 100,000.

Mar. 11 – Pacific: US Marines land on Mindanao in Philippines.

Mar. 17 – Helsinki: Communists win Finnish elections.

Mar. 18 – Japan closes schools, orders all over six to war service.

Mar 19 – U.S.: OPA freezes price of clothing.

Mar. 20 – Pacific: US carriers bomb Japanese fleet in lair; USS Franklin hit, killing 832.

March – Anne Frank has died in the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen. Half-starved and unconscious from fever, she rolled off her bed bunk and fell lifeless to the floor. She was 14 yrs. old.

April 1 – Pacific: US troops land in Okinawa, last stop before Japan.

April 12 – Roosevelt dies on the eve of victory, Harry S. Truman assumes the presidency.

April 15 – USSR honors FDR, flying black-bordered flags on government offices.

April 19 – US 1st army takes Leipzig, clearing Ruhr; 300,000 German prisoners taken.

April 20 – Germany: Nuremberg taken on Hitler’s 56th birthday.

April 30 – The maniacal force behind the European war is dead, Adolf Hitler committed suicide in Berlin.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

