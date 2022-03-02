DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Mar 2, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49March and April, 1945Mar. 2 – Detroit: Ten Chrysler and Briggs plants closed by strikes.Mar. 2 – Pacific: MacArthur raises US flag on Corregidor in the Philippines.Mar. 4 – Germany: U.S. military government confines 30,000 Germans to homes in Neuss.Mar. 8 – American tank units cross the Rhine, having found the Ludendorff Bridge before it could be destroyed.Mar. 10 – Japan: 300 B-29s rain fire on Tokyo, killing 100,000.Mar. 11 – Pacific: US Marines land on Mindanao in Philippines.Mar. 17 – Helsinki: Communists win Finnish elections.Mar. 18 – Japan closes schools, orders all over six to war service.Mar 19 – U.S.: OPA freezes price of clothing.Mar. 20 – Pacific: US carriers bomb Japanese fleet in lair; USS Franklin hit, killing 832.March – Anne Frank has died in the Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen. Half-starved and unconscious from fever, she rolled off her bed bunk and fell lifeless to the floor. She was 14 yrs. old.April 1 – Pacific: US troops land in Okinawa, last stop before Japan.April 12 – Roosevelt dies on the eve of victory, Harry S. Truman assumes the presidency.April 15 – USSR honors FDR, flying black-bordered flags on government offices.April 19 – US 1st army takes Leipzig, clearing Ruhr; 300,000 German prisoners taken.April 20 – Germany: Nuremberg taken on Hitler’s 56th birthday.April 30 – The maniacal force behind the European war is dead, Adolf Hitler committed suicide in Berlin.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News This week in West Virginia history PSC approves 8% net increase for West Virginia American Water customers DAY-BY-DAY Lincoln County Libraries working to meet adult education needs Alum Creek Lions Club shows appreciation to VFD Lions Club honors Alum Creek Citizen of the Year LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Active COVID cases continue to decrease Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.