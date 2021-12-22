DAY BY DAY Phil Perry Author email Dec 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49January and February 1944Jan. 1 — Report published identifying DNA as hereditary agent in a virus.Jan. 7 — US AF announces production of first jet fighter, Bell P-59 Airacomet.Jan. 10 — Lyons, France: Militia kills Victor Basch, president of Human Rights League.Jan. 13 — Washington: FDR presents $99.7 bil. War budget.Jan. 19 — Washington: Rail wage dispute ended; lines return to private ownership.Jan. 27 — Washington announces 5,200 American prisoners tortured by Japanese.Feb. 1 — Pacific: US forces take beaches on Marshall Islands.Feb. 3 — US battleships shell Japanese homeland for first time at Kurile Islands.Feb. 3 — USSR: — Red army encircles 56,000 Germans in Ukraine.Feb. 7 — Finland: Helsinki bombed twice by waves of Soviet planes.Feb. 12 — Wendell Wilkie enters American presidential race.Feb. 17 — Alabama: Oil discovered in commercial quantities.Feb. 19 — Miami: Charles E. Bedaux, French-born former sandhog, takes own life while facing treason charges.Feb. 22 — Washington: FDR vetoes new tax bill, calling it relief for the greedy.Feb. 23 — Pacific: American bombers strike Marianas Island bases 1,300 miles from Tokyo.Feb. 25 — Pacific: US forces smash 135 planes in Marianas and Guam.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Herd fans savor New Orleans’ flavor Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Local artists selected to be published Guidry brings Cajun flavor to Herd for New Orleans Bowl Commission approves action items Lincoln remains red on alert map Man faces felony assault charges Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.