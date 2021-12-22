Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

January and February 1944

Jan. 1 — Report published identifying DNA as hereditary agent in a virus.

Jan. 7 — US AF announces production of first jet fighter, Bell P-59 Airacomet.

Jan. 10 — Lyons, France: Militia kills Victor Basch, president of Human Rights League.

Jan. 13 — Washington: FDR presents $99.7 bil. War budget.

Jan. 19 — Washington: Rail wage dispute ended; lines return to private ownership.

Jan. 27 — Washington announces 5,200 American prisoners tortured by Japanese.

Feb. 1 — Pacific: US forces take beaches on Marshall Islands.

Feb. 3 — US battleships shell Japanese homeland for first time at Kurile Islands.

Feb. 3 — USSR: — Red army encircles 56,000 Germans in Ukraine.

Feb. 7 — Finland: Helsinki bombed twice by waves of Soviet planes.

Feb. 12 — Wendell Wilkie enters American presidential race.

Feb. 17 — Alabama: Oil discovered in commercial quantities.

Feb. 19 — Miami: Charles E. Bedaux, French-born former sandhog, takes own life while facing treason charges.

Feb. 22 — Washington: FDR vetoes new tax bill, calling it relief for the greedy.

Feb. 23 — Pacific: American bombers strike Marianas Island bases 1,300 miles from Tokyo.

Feb. 25 — Pacific: US forces smash 135 planes in Marianas and Guam.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

