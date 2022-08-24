DAY-BY-DAY Phyllis Stowers Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49January, February 1949Jan. 1 — Israel: Tel Aviv shelled by Egyptian ships.Jan. 4 — Washington: Israeli envoy says troops have left Egypt.Jan. 9 — Egypt: Israeli fighters shoot down five RAF reconnaissance planes.Jan. 10 — RCA introduces a 45 rpm record.Jan. 14 — Newark: U.S. brings monopoly suit against AT&T.Jan. 15 — South Africa: Race riots kill 100, injure 1,000 in Durban.Jan. 19 — U.S. Congress raises presidential salary to $100,000 with $50,000 expense allowance.Jan. 22 — Prague: 60 seized as agents for U.S.Feb. 7 — Hoover Commission recommends removal of Postal Dept. from government control.Feb. 7 — Budapest: Cardinal Mindszenty, primate of Hungary, gets life sentence for treason.Feb. 12 — Cairo: Moslem Brotherhood chief Hassan el Banna shot to death.Feb. 13 — Ecuador: Mob burns radio station after broadcast of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds”.Feb. 14 — N.Y.: U.S. charges U.S.S.R. with interning eight to 14 million in labor camps.Feb. 14 — Moscow: U.S. journalist Anne Louise Strong held by Soviet Union as spy.Feb. 15 — World oil production reported to have grown 70% in the last nine years. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Alum Creek Lions Club hosts annual car show TriRiver Transit announces Passenger Appreciation Week BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Arms looking to reload at Man Chapmanville using late 2021 momentum for 2022 success Experience, hunger lead Logan into 2022 season Phelps pushing forward despite low numbers in 2022 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.