DAY BY DAY Dec 21, 2022

1950-59
March and April, 1951
March 2 — Czechs reported purging Communist Party of Tito supporters.
March 10 — Prague: Archbishop Josef Beran, Primate of Czechoslovakia, arrested.
March 12 — Spain: 300,000 on strike in Barcelona to protest high cost of living.
March 17 — Underground Ukrainian Insurgent Army appeals to U.S. for aid in fight against Soviet govt.
March 17 — Vatican: Pope excommunicates all involved in banishment of Prague archbishop.
March 19 — Paris: European Coal and Steel Community founded as six nations sign Schuman Plan.
March 21 — Marshall reports the U.S. military has doubled to 2.9 mil. since the start of the Korean War.
March 30 — Rosenbergs found guilty of wartime espionage.
April 5 — Saying their crime was "worse than murder," Judge Irving R. Kaufman sentenced Julius and Ethel Rosenberg to death for passing U.S. atomic bomb secrets to the Soviet Union.
April 6 — Washington: Puerto Rican Oscar Colazo sentenced to die for attempt on Truman's life.
Apr. 11 — President Truman has stripped MacArthur of all commands in the Far East.
Apr. 12 — Korea: U.S. Sabres destroy eight Soviet MIGs in biggest jet air battle yet.
Apr. 21 — Hungary releases Robert Vogeler, convicted of spying for U.S.
Apr. 21 — Manila: Five U.S. soldiers killed in ambush by Communist Huk guerillas.
Apr. 25 — Florida: Cuban airliner and U.S. Navy plane crash; 43 dead.
Apr. 28 — Iran: Mohammed Mossadegh elected president.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.