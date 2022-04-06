DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Apr 6, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49November and December 1945Nov. 2 — U.S.: First refrigerator plane crosses country with full load.Nov. 2 — Cairo: Egyptians riot, 10 killed, 350 wounded.Nov. 4 — Palestine: Tight curfew imposed by British.Nov. 13 — De Gaulle elected French President.Nov. 16 — U.S.: 88 German scientists holding Nazi secrets arrive in U.S. aboard the Argentina.Nov. 19 — Washington: Truman requests national health insurance.Nov. 20 — Nuremberg war crimes trial begins.Nov. 21 — Nationwide strike shuts G.M. plants, 180,000 out.Nov. 23 — Meat and butter rationing ends in U.S.Nov. 25 — Palestine: Two coast guard stations blown up near Tel Aviv, Zionists suspected.Dec. 20 — Tire rationing ends in U.S.Dec. 21 — Patton, “Old Blood and Guts”, master of tank warfare, killed.Dec. 27 — Palestine: Civil investigation building blown up.Dec. 31 — Truman creates Wage Stabilization Board to replace War Labor Board.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Marshall softball slugs past Charlotte 11-4 Local coaches seek growth, new ideas at Marshall football clinic Skyhawks down Lincoln Co., split in Wooden Bat Classic LC's Kveton, Lucas named Class AAA All-State CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Forest fires consume hundreds of acres Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.