1940-’49

November and December 1945

Nov. 2 — U.S.: First refrigerator plane crosses country with full load.

Nov. 2 — Cairo: Egyptians riot, 10 killed, 350 wounded.

Nov. 4 — Palestine: Tight curfew imposed by British.

Nov. 13 — De Gaulle elected French President.

Nov. 16 — U.S.: 88 German scientists holding Nazi secrets arrive in U.S. aboard the Argentina.

Nov. 19 — Washington: Truman requests national health insurance.

Nov. 20 — Nuremberg war crimes trial begins.

Nov. 21 — Nationwide strike shuts G.M. plants, 180,000 out.

Nov. 23 — Meat and butter rationing ends in U.S.

Nov. 25 — Palestine: Two coast guard stations blown up near Tel Aviv, Zionists suspected.

Dec. 20 — Tire rationing ends in U.S.

Dec. 21 — Patton, “Old Blood and Guts”, master of tank warfare, killed.

Dec. 27 — Palestine: Civil investigation building blown up.

Dec. 31 — Truman creates Wage Stabilization Board to replace War Labor Board.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.

