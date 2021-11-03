Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

Nov. and Dec. 1941

Nov. 3 — U.S.: Republicans gain in mid-term elections.

Nov. 7 — Led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, American forces land in North Africa.

Nov. 13 — Pacific: U. S. Navy downs 30 of 31 Japanese planes in Solomon Islands.

Nov. 15 — Japanese lose 28 warships at Guadalcanal.

Nov. 18 — Selective Service extended to 18-year-olds; Army strength predicted at 10 million.

Nov. 23 — U.S.S.R.: Soviets open offensive at Stalingrad; gain 40 miles and cut rail lines, killing 15,000.

Nov. 27 — French fleet scuttled at Toulon as Germans occupy South.

Nov. 29 — U.S. begins rationing of coffee.

Nov. 29 — London: Churchill tells Italy over radio to oust leaders or face shattering Allied air blows.

Nov. 29 — Fire and panic kill 300 in Boston club.

Dec. 1 — U.S.: Gas rationing goes into effect on a national scale.

Dec. 7 — Philadelphia: U.S. launches largest battleship ever built, the U.S.S. New Jersey.

Dec. 19 — British advance 40 miles into Burma in drive to oust Japanese from colony.

Dec. 22 — U.S.S.R.: Soviets drive German troops back 15 miles at the Don River.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal.

