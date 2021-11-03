DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49Nov. and Dec. 1941Nov. 3 — U.S.: Republicans gain in mid-term elections.Nov. 7 — Led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, American forces land in North Africa.Nov. 13 — Pacific: U. S. Navy downs 30 of 31 Japanese planes in Solomon Islands.Nov. 15 — Japanese lose 28 warships at Guadalcanal.Nov. 18 — Selective Service extended to 18-year-olds; Army strength predicted at 10 million.Nov. 23 — U.S.S.R.: Soviets open offensive at Stalingrad; gain 40 miles and cut rail lines, killing 15,000.Nov. 27 — French fleet scuttled at Toulon as Germans occupy South.Nov. 29 — U.S. begins rationing of coffee.Nov. 29 — London: Churchill tells Italy over radio to oust leaders or face shattering Allied air blows.Nov. 29 — Fire and panic kill 300 in Boston club.Dec. 1 — U.S.: Gas rationing goes into effect on a national scale.Dec. 7 — Philadelphia: U.S. launches largest battleship ever built, the U.S.S. New Jersey.Dec. 19 — British advance 40 miles into Burma in drive to oust Japanese from colony.Dec. 22 — U.S.S.R.: Soviets drive German troops back 15 miles at the Don River. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Several local athletes named to 2021 All-Southern Soccer team Panthers end season at No. 9 Greenbrier East, LC marching band receives awards Bulldogs see playoff hopes dashed by Bison Site chosen for consolidated school project PSD issues response in reopened case COVID-19 cases remain steady in Lincoln Co. Lincoln awarded at WV State Marching Band Invitational Championship Fall Resource Fair Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.