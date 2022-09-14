DAY BY DAY Phyllis Stowers Sep 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49July and August, 1949July 3 — US: Enola Gay, plane that dropped A-bomb on Hiroshima, presented to Smithsonian.July 13 — Rome will excommunicate Communists.July 15 — Geneva: Czech tennis pros Jaroslav Drobay and Vladimir Cernik defect.July 17 — China: 20 million left homeless by massive river floods.July 19 — Chicago: President Truman says Soviet Union will either destroy itself or abandon aggression.July 20 — Tel Aviv: Israel and Syria sign armistice, ending 19-month war.July 26 — Paris: Fists fly in French Assembly as Communists try to kill N. Atlantic pact.July 27 — British test Comet, the first jet airliner.Aug. 5 — U.S. report blames fall of China on corruption in Chiang regime, bars more aid.Aug. 11 — Truman appoints Omar Bradley chairman of Chiefs of Staff.Aug. 13 — Germany: Three million ex-Nazis now eligible to vote.Aug. 14 — Damascus: President Husni Zayim and Premier Mohsen of Barazi killed in a military coup.Aug. 15 — San Francisco: Stunt leap off Golden Gate Bridge performed for first time.Aug. 17 — Washington gives Yugoslavs permission to buy U.S. steel equipment.Aug. 25 — New York: RCA announces invention of system for broadcasting color television.Aug. 29 – U.S.S.R. detonates first A-bomb in secret test.Aug. 29 — Tito asks U.S. for loan to aid against Soviet blockade. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Huggins made the HOF by being himself Herd’s victory poetic for Jasperse family Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 CHURCH LISTINGS Lady Panthers narrowly fall at Logan, 2-1 2022 Lincoln County High School Marching Band Man charged in connection to death of his father October brings autumn events to Ranger Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.