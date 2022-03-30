Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

September and October 1945

Sept. 2 — Japan signs unconditional surrender.

Sept. 4 — Reports indicate A-bomb fallout in Hiroshima is still killing at least 100 a day.

Sept. 5 — Japanese accused of torture, massacre, brutally killing thousands of American prisoners of war.

Sept. 8 — Tokyo Rose arrested; broadcast to G.I.s.

Sept. 10 — Norway: Vidkun Quisling sentenced to death for collaboration with Nazis.

Sept. 13 — Iran demands withdrawal of Allied troops.

Sept. 14 — Detroit: Ford halts all production and lays off 50,000 workers, blaming “irresponsible labor groups” for strikes.

Sept. 16 — U.S.: Ford, GM and Chrysler reject demand for 30% wage rise.

Sept. 16 — Japanese formally surrender Hong Kong to British navy.

Sept. 21 — Washington: Truman approves recommendation by Stimson to designate war as “WW II”.

Sept. 23 — London: British decide to refer issue of Palestine to United Nations.

Sept. 24 — London: U.S. and Britain sign oil pact.

Sept. 26 — Buenos Aires: Argentina revives state of siege; all editors jailed.

Sept. 28 — Truman orders federal control of national resources beyond continental shelf.

Oct. 1 — U.S., Britain, France allow occupying troops to fraternize with Germans.

Oct. 3 — Truman suggests A-bomb ban with U.S. as monitor.

Oct. 4 — Washington: Truman orders government seizure of 26 oil-producing companies.

Oct. 12 — Rome: German Gen. Anton Dostler, first tried before American commission, sentenced to death for shooting OSS men.

Oct. 21 — French elections bring left into majority.

Oct. 21 — Venezuelan rebels gain control in Caracas.

Oct. 24 — Cairo: Arabs threaten oil embargo if U.S. aids Zionism.

Oct. 30 — Shoe rationing ended in U.S.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

