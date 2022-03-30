DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Mar 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49September and October 1945Sept. 2 — Japan signs unconditional surrender.Sept. 4 — Reports indicate A-bomb fallout in Hiroshima is still killing at least 100 a day.Sept. 5 — Japanese accused of torture, massacre, brutally killing thousands of American prisoners of war.Sept. 8 — Tokyo Rose arrested; broadcast to G.I.s.Sept. 10 — Norway: Vidkun Quisling sentenced to death for collaboration with Nazis.Sept. 13 — Iran demands withdrawal of Allied troops.Sept. 14 — Detroit: Ford halts all production and lays off 50,000 workers, blaming “irresponsible labor groups” for strikes.Sept. 16 — U.S.: Ford, GM and Chrysler reject demand for 30% wage rise.Sept. 16 — Japanese formally surrender Hong Kong to British navy.Sept. 21 — Washington: Truman approves recommendation by Stimson to designate war as “WW II”.Sept. 23 — London: British decide to refer issue of Palestine to United Nations.Sept. 24 — London: U.S. and Britain sign oil pact.Sept. 26 — Buenos Aires: Argentina revives state of siege; all editors jailed.Sept. 28 — Truman orders federal control of national resources beyond continental shelf.Oct. 1 — U.S., Britain, France allow occupying troops to fraternize with Germans.Oct. 3 — Truman suggests A-bomb ban with U.S. as monitor.Oct. 4 — Washington: Truman orders government seizure of 26 oil-producing companies.Oct. 12 — Rome: German Gen. Anton Dostler, first tried before American commission, sentenced to death for shooting OSS men.Oct. 21 — French elections bring left into majority.Oct. 21 — Venezuelan rebels gain control in Caracas.Oct. 24 — Cairo: Arabs threaten oil embargo if U.S. aids Zionism.Oct. 30 — Shoe rationing ended in U.S.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Rice rallies to beat Marshall 6-5 Students learn real-world financial training through treasurer’s program Murder charge included in Lincoln indictments Boling named Hometown Hero Volunteers 'Make It Shine' at Upper Mud River Huntington man accused of attempting to steal police vehicle Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Alum Creek man Auditions set for TAS production of 'Ring of Fire' Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.