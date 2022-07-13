DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jul 13, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1940-49March and April 1948Mar. 8 — U.S. Supreme Court rules religious instruction in public schools unconstitutional.Mar. 11 — Jerusalem Arabs blow up Jewish Agency.Mar. 15 — Federal District Court nullifies Taft-Hartley ban on political spending by unions.Mar. 15 — U.S.: 200,000 miners strike for better pensions.Mar. 27 — Egypt’s King Farouk laid the cornerstone on his nation’s ambitious new dam, the Aswan.Mar. 28 — Moscow accuses Sweden of offering military bases to U.S.Apr. 12 — Lewis ends coal strike, still faces contempt trial.Apr. 14 — London: Commons suspends death penalty for five years.Apr. 14 — Ireland: Pan Am crash at Shannon kills 30 passengers, including 19 Americans.Apr. 15 — U.S.: Merck and Co. announces isolation of vitamin B-12.Apr. 15 — Moscow: NBC reporter Robert Magidoff ousted as spy.Apr. 15 — Manila: Filipino President Manuel Roxas dies of heart attack. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News WVU president ‘would not be surprised to see Big 12 expand’ Mike D'Antoni to be honored as a West Virginia Sports Legend Mountaineers picked eighth in preseason Big 12 media poll Panthers sweat it out during summer gridiron practices DAY-BY-DAY LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.