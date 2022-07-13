Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

1940-49

March and April 1948

Mar. 8 — U.S. Supreme Court rules religious instruction in public schools unconstitutional.

Mar. 11 — Jerusalem Arabs blow up Jewish Agency.

Mar. 15 — Federal District Court nullifies Taft-Hartley ban on political spending by unions.

Mar. 15 — U.S.: 200,000 miners strike for better pensions.

Mar. 27 — Egypt’s King Farouk laid the cornerstone on his nation’s ambitious new dam, the Aswan.

Mar. 28 — Moscow accuses Sweden of offering military bases to U.S.

Apr. 12 — Lewis ends coal strike, still faces contempt trial.

Apr. 14 — London: Commons suspends death penalty for five years.

Apr. 14 — Ireland: Pan Am crash at Shannon kills 30 passengers, including 19 Americans.

Apr. 15 — U.S.: Merck and Co. announces isolation of vitamin B-12.

Apr. 15 — Moscow: NBC reporter Robert Magidoff ousted as spy.

Apr. 15 — Manila: Filipino President Manuel Roxas dies of heart attack.

Recommended for you