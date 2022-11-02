DAY BY DAY Nov 2, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59May and June, 1950May 1 – West Berlin: 500,000 meet on May Day to denounce German communism.May 6 – Truman asks statehood for Hawaii and Alaska to strengthen national security.May 11 – Truman dedicates Grand Coulee Dam.May 19 – N.J.: Ammunition barges explode, killing 20, injuring 400.May 23 – Detroit: G.M., U.A.W. sign five-year contract for wage rise, pensions, security.May 25 – N.Y. Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel opened; longest in the U.S.May 26 – First whooping crane hatched in captivity born in Arkansas National Game Refuge.June 4 – Record 3.5 million Enroll in Catholic schools for fall.June 5 – Supreme Court bars segregation in two colleges.June 17 – Chicago: Richard G. Laoler performs first human kidney transplant.June 20 – Cape Town: Fearing legal action, South African Communist Party dissolved.June 25 – N.Y.: U.N. rebukes North Koreans, asking for a ceasefire as the 18th parallel is crossed.June 30 – Truman extends draft into 1951. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Communist Party Politics Diplomacy Transplant Kidney U.n. Barge North Korean Richard G. Laoler Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Lincoln County's Bird picks Indiana Senior Night festivities at Lions Club Field Riverside runs past Lincoln County, 65-12 Former Herd player Woods leads Tornadoes’ resurgence Yosef, No. 6 Marshall dominant on Senior Day Panthers rise to the regional challenge Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.