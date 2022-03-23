July 5 — Washington: Henry Morgensthau Jr. resigns as Treasury secretary after 11 yrs. in office.
July 5 — Manila: MacArthur reports liberation of Phillippines.
July 8 — Salina, Utah: Army soldier Bertucci opens fire on German prisoners of war, killing eight and wounding 20.
July 10 — U.S. 19,000 on strike in coal, utility, dairy industries.
July 13 — U.S. Pacific Fleet begins first heavy bombardment of main islands of Japan.
July 14 — Italy declares war on Japan.
July 18 — Tokyo: U.S. carrier planes bomb Yokusuka naval base, destroying last of foe’s navy.
July 24 — China: U.S. fliers smash 13 Japanese ships and 45 planes at Shanghai.
July 26 — Potsdam: The conference has failed miserably to clear the air or reduce tensions between Russia and Western Allies, Stalin found himself faced with two new conferees, Harry Truman and British Labor leader Clement Attlee, who defeated Winston Churchill.
July 28 — Nature humbled two of the modern era’s technical wonders today as a B-25 bomber, lost in the fog, ripped into the Empire State Building, killing 13 people.
Aug. 3 — American mines seal off Japan, closing all main harbors.
Aug. 6 — Japan: Atomic bomb ravages Hiroshima; US War Dept reveals three hidden cities were created to develop bomb.
Aug. 8 — USSR declares war on Japan, attacks Manchuria.
Aug. 9 — Japan: US drops atomic bomb on Nagasaki, equal to 20,000 tons of TNT.
Aug. 9 — Truman warns Japan: “Quit or be destroyed.”
Aug. 9 — Soviets invade Korea.
Aug. 10 — Japan offers surrender.
Aug. 15 — Rationing of gas, fuel oil and oil stoves ends.
Aug. 17 — N.Y.: 100,000 laid off from war jobs as contracts end.
Aug. 18 — Washington: 35 mph speed limit ended.
Aug. 22 — Tokyo puts A-bomb death toll at 190,000.