Phyllis Stowers.jpg
1940-49

May and June 1947

  • May 4 — Zionists blast open Acre prison in Palestine and freed 251.
  • May 20 — Vietnam: Viet Minh execute Huyh Phu-so (“Mad /Bonze”) leader of religious sect Hoa Hao.
  • May 29 — World’s worst air cash, 40 killed. United Airlines plane with 44 passengers and a crew of four crashed and burst into flames just after takeoff from LaGuardia Field, heading for Cleveland.

Deaths

  • May 30 — Baron Georg von Trapp, head of Austrian family singing group.
  • June 11 — Washington declares Soviet guilty of meddling in Hungarian internal affairs.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

