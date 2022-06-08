DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jun 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49May and June 1947May 4 — Zionists blast open Acre prison in Palestine and freed 251.May 20 — Vietnam: Viet Minh execute Huyh Phu-so (“Mad /Bonze”) leader of religious sect Hoa Hao.May 29 — World’s worst air cash, 40 killed. United Airlines plane with 44 passengers and a crew of four crashed and burst into flames just after takeoff from LaGuardia Field, heading for Cleveland.DeathsMay 30 — Baron Georg von Trapp, head of Austrian family singing group.June 11 — Washington declares Soviet guilty of meddling in Hungarian internal affairs. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Contract for planned I-64 interchange in Culloden awarded Southern Release's Spring 2022 Dean's List Lincoln Co. EMS visits students BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY West Virginia governor confirms Lyme disease diagnosis Janet McCormick: Say hello to summer with crisp chopped salad Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.