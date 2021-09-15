DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Sep 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49 November and December 1941Nov. 9 — Mediterranean: Two Italian convoys wiped out by British Navy.Nov. 10 — London: Churchill promises to join U.S. “within the hour” in case of war with Japan.Nov. 19 — Pacific: Australian cruiser Sydney sunk by German raider disguised s Dutch merchant ship.Dec. 7 — Pacific: Japanese planes raid Pearl Harbor in surprise attack.Dec. 8 — U.S. declares war on Japan.Dec. 10 — Pacific: Japanese troops invade Filipino island of Luzon.Dec. 11 — U.S. declares war on Italy and Germany.The USS West Virginia and the USS Tennessee destroyed at Pearl Harbor. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Event brings record amount of naloxone to 17 counties Huggins, WVU interested in Austin Ball LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Grace Chaffins crowned Miss Panther, Shimp named Mr. Panther Panthers travel to Oak Hill; look to win third straight game Hamlin hosts BBQ Bash COVID spread continues in Lincoln Griffithsville man arrested on suspected drug charges Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.