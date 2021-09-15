Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49 November and December 1941

Nov. 9 — Mediterranean: Two Italian convoys wiped out by British Navy.

Nov. 10 — London: Churchill promises to join U.S. “within the hour” in case of war with Japan.

Nov. 19 — Pacific: Australian cruiser Sydney sunk by German raider disguised s Dutch merchant ship.

Dec. 7 — Pacific: Japanese planes raid Pearl Harbor in surprise attack.

Dec. 8 — U.S. declares war on Japan.

Dec. 10 — Pacific: Japanese troops invade Filipino island of Luzon.

Dec. 11 — U.S. declares war on Italy and Germany.

The USS West Virginia and the USS Tennessee destroyed at Pearl Harbor.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

