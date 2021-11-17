DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Nov 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49March and April 1943March 1 — U.S.: Coupon books issued in new processed food rationing plan.March 5 — U.S. planes sink 22 Japanese ships.March 21 — Washington: Sale of butter, lard, fats, oils halted for week.April 1 — Meats, fats, cheese rationed in U.S.April 8 — FDR freezes prices, wages, salaries to control inflation.April 13 — Washington: Jefferson memorial dedicated.April 19 — Poland: 50,000 Jews remaining in Warsaw Ghetto begin uprising against Germans.April 28 — Pennsylvania: Wildcat strikes in coal mines sweep Pittsburgh area. . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News This week in West Virginia history Last section of upgraded US 35 dedicated No. 1 Highlanders wary of No. 16 Wheeling Park LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Jefferson rallies to beat Hurricane, 31-18 LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Branchland man admits to escape charge while serving sentence in firearm case Legion Post hosts Veteran's Day dinner Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.