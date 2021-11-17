Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Phyllis Stowers.jpg
Buy Now

1940-49

March and April 1943

March 1 — U.S.: Coupon books issued in new processed food rationing plan.

March 5 — U.S. planes sink 22 Japanese ships.

March 21 — Washington: Sale of butter, lard, fats, oils halted for week.

April 1 — Meats, fats, cheese rationed in U.S.

April 8 — FDR freezes prices, wages, salaries to control inflation.

April 13 — Washington: Jefferson memorial dedicated.

April 19 — Poland: 50,000 Jews remaining in Warsaw Ghetto begin uprising against Germans.

April 28 — Pennsylvania: Wildcat strikes in coal mines sweep Pittsburgh area.

.

Recommended for you