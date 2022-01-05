DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Phil Perry Author email Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49May and June 1944May 3 — Meat rationing in U.S. ends.May 5 — India: Mahatma Gandhi set free by British.May 10 — Washington: James Vincent Forrestal named secretary of the Navy.May 11 — Italy: Allies open drive on Rome, gain up to 3 miles.May 18 — Mediterranean: Allied ship sunk by U-boat in waning sub war.May 26 — France: Allies bomb Lyon, Nice, St.[Etienne and Marseille, 3,760 killed.May 26 — Syria: Unveiling of women causes Arab riot.June 17 — Iceland proclaims independent republic.June 18 — Pacific: Japanese landing repelled at Saipan Island.June 19 — Mediterranean: Elba surrenders to French troops.June 20 — France: Gestapo executes Popular Front ex-minister Jean Zay.June 20 — Pacific: Japanese lose 400 planes, three carriers in battle of Philippine Sea.June 28 — Republicans name Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of NY as candidate.June 28 — France: Vichy Minister Philippe Henriot slain in Paris by French resistance. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lady Panthers claim third place in Ritchie County tourney Walking Miracles launches state pediatric, young adult cancer alliance Harts wins Holiday tourney, remains unbeaten Blevins 27 points leads LC past Braxton County in OT Lincoln County boys finish runner-up in Ritchie County Holiday tourney Lincoln Schools to adopt CDC's new quarantine guidance Two face charges after Christmas Eve incident Ranger man joins Huntington Fire Department Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.