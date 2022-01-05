Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

May and June 1944

May 3 — Meat rationing in U.S. ends.

May 5 — India: Mahatma Gandhi set free by British.

May 10 — Washington: James Vincent Forrestal named secretary of the Navy.

May 11 — Italy: Allies open drive on Rome, gain up to 3 miles.

May 18 — Mediterranean: Allied ship sunk by U-boat in waning sub war.

May 26 — France: Allies bomb Lyon, Nice, St.[Etienne and Marseille, 3,760 killed.

May 26 — Syria: Unveiling of women causes Arab riot.

June 17 — Iceland proclaims independent republic.

June 18 — Pacific: Japanese landing repelled at Saipan Island.

June 19 — Mediterranean: Elba surrenders to French troops.

June 20 — France: Gestapo executes Popular Front ex-minister Jean Zay.

June 20 — Pacific: Japanese lose 400 planes, three carriers in battle of Philippine Sea.

June 28 — Republicans name Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of NY as candidate.

June 28 — France: Vichy Minister Philippe Henriot slain in Paris by French resistance.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

