1940-49, March and April, 1941

March 2 — Secretary of U.S. officer seized in Bucharest, sent to concentration camp with 14 Britons.

March 8 — Martial law proclaimed in Holland to quell anti-Nazi protests.

March 11 — France, under Japanese pressure, yields part of Laos and Cambodia to Thailand.

March 13 — Hitler issues edict calling for invasion of U.S.S.R.

March 22 — Grand Coulee, world’s largest dam, opens in Washington state.

March 25 — PA: C.I.O. starts strike at Bethlehem Steel Co.

March 29 — Mediterranean: British sink five Italian warships off Peloponnesus coast.

March 30 — U.S. seizes Italian, German, Danish ships in 16 ports.

April 6 — Balkans: German troops invade Yugoslavia, Greece.

April 12 — Hungary enters war in Balkans; Soviet protests.

April 17 — Mideast: British troops enter Iraq.

April 18 — G.M., now producing 50% of U.S. cars, to make no changes in passenger-car models due to defense needs.

April 21 — Nazis sink five ships evacuating British from Greece.

April 21 — Athens: Manuel Tsouderos named Greek premier upon deathof Korizis.

April 23 — Greece: King George II announces transfer of capital from Athens to Crete.

April 30 — FDR buys first savings bond for defense fund.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal

