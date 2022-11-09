DAY BY DAY Nov 9, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59July and August, 1950July 5 — Korea: U.S. troops, in their first major battle, stand off massive attacks on Suwon road.July 7 – Truman asks $260 mil. For hydrogen bomb plan.July 15 – London: Churchill warns of third world war.July 17 – Univ. of Michigan study indicates half of Americans do not read books.July 18 – British join U.S. in banning oil to Mao’s China.July 19 – Truman asks Congress for $10 bil. Arms budget.July 19 – Florida: Army’s first attempt to launch a guided missile fails.July 27 – U.S. Army calls 100,000 through selective service.Aug. 1 — N.Y.: U.S.S.R. readmitted to U.N. Security Council.Aug. 2 — Washington: AEC picks E.I. du Pont de Nemours to take on H-bomb production.Aug. 4 — N.Y.: Soviets call for Korean cease fire in U.N.Aug. 6 — California: B-29 carrying A-bomb crashes into trailer camp, killing 17, injuring 60.Aug. 27 — U.S. govt. seizes railroads to avert nationwide strike.Aug. 28 — Ex-C.I.O. counsel Lee Pressman, in deal with HUAC, names three fellow Communists.Aug. 28 – Truman adds 10 mil. to Social Security roles.July 28 – Hollywood: Jean Muir dropped from the cast of “The Aldrich Family” after allegations of Communist connections. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Communist Lee Pressman Politics U.s.s.r. Hydrogen Bomb Jean Muir Aec U.s. Recommended for you Latest News Republicans sweep Lincoln County races McCloud and Lucas receive Apple Certified Teacher Awards Sumerco man arrested, charged in burglary Veterans Day to be observed across region Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident remembered by peers, teammates BOE honors LCHS band LCHS students attend National FFA Convention Events raise $4,000 for Ranger Park Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.