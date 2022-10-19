DAY BY DAY By PHYLLIS STOWERS Oct 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59January and February, 1950Jan. 5 – Alger Hiss sentenced to five years in prison for perjury.Jan. 6 – An intense international crisis has been provoked by Britain’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China.Jan. 8 – Chiang Kai-shek leaves the U.S. for Taiwan, pledging war to death against Mao.Jan. 10 – Soviet delegate quits Security Council in United Nations.Jan. 15 – Henry Arnold, commander of US Army AF died.Jan. 23 – Jerusalem becomes the official capital of Israel.Jan. 27 – Truman proclaims start of NATO as eight Western Europe nations sign.Jan. 29 – Iran: 1,500 killed by series of devastating earthquakes.Jan. 31 – President Truman says he has ordered the Atomic Energy Commission to produce the hydrogen bomb.Jan. 31 – Chinese Nationalist planes carried out harassing attacks in coastal cities on the mainland in an apparent attempt to deter a Communist invasion of offshore islands.Feb. 3 – London: Atom scientist Klaus Fuchs jailed as spy.Feb. 5 – U.S.: Month-old soft-coal strike spreads to 400,000 in six states.Feb. 7 – Wheeling: Joe McCarthy tells Republican Women’s Club that Communists have infiltrated the State Department.Feb. 11 – John L. Lewis orders miners to obey court order to go back to work; 370,000 are defiant.Feb. 18 – Budapest: American Robert Vogeler tells Hungarian court he is a spy, asks for leniency.Feb. 21 – Budapest: Robert Vogeler gets 15 years as spy.Feb. 25 – U.S. abruptly freezes U.S. assets of citizens in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.Feb. 28 – Moscow puts ruble on gold standard, decrees price cuts.Feb. 28 – Paris: French Assembly curbs sale of Coca-Cola. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership Wolgemuth proving herself in net for Herd women Mountaineers not finding success in man-to-man coverage West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition Fall’s colors brighten landscape across Tri-State Mental mistakes catching up to Marshall football team Panthers fall 3-2 in physical contest at Mingo Central Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.