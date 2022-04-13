Aarons Creek Comm., Ranger, Wed. 7p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 7p.m. Michael Abshire
Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Rd., Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6p.m.. C. B. Keeney, Robert Matthews
Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville, Sun. 11 a.m. Brian Barrett
Beech Grove Baptist, Yawkey, Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6p.m.. Johnny Helvey
Berry’s Br. Church of Alkol, Bulger Rd., Thur. 7p.m.; Sun. 2p.m.. Wayne Thompson
Bethel Baptist, Upper Mud Rv., Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Todd Pauley
Bethlehem UB, Sun. 10 a.m., 7p.m.; Tue. 7p.m..
Big Laurel UM, Upper Mud Rv., Sun. 10 a.m. is only service for now.
Bloomingdale Baptist, 5241 WV 10, Salt Rock, Sun. Pre-k thru 5 10 a.m., 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Wed. 7p.m.. Chris Fulks
Branchland UB, Wed. 7pm Prayer/Kids learning; Sun. school 10am, 7pm Kids Learning; Business Meeting 7pm Sat. Earl Ramey
Buffalo Interden., Big Buffalo Rd., off Lower Mud, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
Bulger Comm., Dog Bone Rd., Alkol, Wed. 6p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.
Camp Br. UB, WV 10 S., Branchland, Sun. school 10, 11:10 a.m., 6 p.m. only services for now.
Center Point UB, WV 3, W. Hamlin, Wed. 7p.m. youth/prayer/Bible study; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6p.m.. Local pick-up Sun. & Mon. only, call by 5p.m. (824-5248) leave message. Lenny Romans, Jonah Adkins
Central Big Ck. Baptist, off WV 34 N., Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 7p.m..
Cha p.m.an Mem. FWB, 21 E. Frk. Rd., Harts, Wed. 7 p.m., Prayer/youth; Sun. 10 a.m.. Joe Triplett
Charity, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 6 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. O. F. Adkins
Christ Chapel, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, No service at this time. Terry Clay
Cobbs Ck. Miss. Baptist, 1446 Midway Rd., Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. prayer / Bible study / Youth / Teens; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Clyde Gwin
Cole Br. Church of Jesus Christ, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study/youth; Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m.. Jimmy Carter
Cove Gap UB, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11:30 a.m. Mark Hatfield.
Crooked Ck. Church of God, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Mark Thaxton
Culloden UB, WV 34, Charlies Ck., Wed. 7, 7:30 p.m. children; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m..
Doorway of Hope, Hamlin, Sun. 10 a.m.; Thur. 7 p.m.. Jack Cummings
East Frk. FWB, Ranger, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.. Ernest Vance
Eden Baptist, Griffithsville, Wed. 7 p.m., youth; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Rick Cooper
Elizabeth Baptist, 1532 Garretts Bend Rd., Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. prayer/youth; Sun. 9:45, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Homer Hensley
Enon Miss. Baptist, Tyler Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Chris Griffith
Ethel UB, Scary Ck. Rd., Sweetland, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Steve Eplin
Faith Baptist, Bulger Rd., Spurlockville, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.
Fellowship Comm., Cherry St., Hamlin, Sat. 7 p.m.. Bob Watts
Ferrellsburg Baptist Comm., WV 10, Comm. Bldg., Sun. 10, 11 a.m.. Kevin Mullins
Ferrellsburg Church of God, WV 10 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Clifford Ellis
1st Baptist of Hamlin, State St., Sun. 11 a.m. only service for now.
1st Baptist, Woodville, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m. youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
Forks of Coal Miss. Baptist, WV 214, Coal Rv. Rd., Alum Creek, Wed. 6:30 p.m., youth 7 p.m., Bible study/choir practice 8 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Keith A. George
4 Mile Ch. of Christ, Branchland, Wed. 7pm; Sun. 10:30am, 6pm; Sun. Eddie McComas preaching. Jason McComas
4 Mile UB, Harless Frk., Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Fisher Vance
14 Mile Church of Christ, Wed. 6 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Nelson
Frances Ck. FWB, Little Harts, Tue. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.. Steve Slate
Freedom FWB, 5 miles w. of SR 10 on WV 37, Kiahsville, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Danny Roberts
Friendly, Smith Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./children; Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Weston Cremeans
Garrett Chapel, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. John Workman
Glory-Way Bapt., Roach Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10am. Roach Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m..
Good Hope FWB, New Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Donald Lovejoy
Grace Baptist, WV 10, Midkiff, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 9, 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Joey Ferguson
Green Valley Baptist, Madison Ck. Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Herman Maynard
Greenshoal FWB, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Jerry Bryant
Griffithsville Church of Christ, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m..
Guyan FWB, Little Harts, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study/youth; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m. Eric Rakes
Hamilton Creek, Ranger, Sun. 12; Tue. 7 p.m.. J. R. Nelson
Hamlin Baptist, 8138 Sycamore Ave., Wed. 7 p.m. Youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. James Caldwell
Hamlin Church of Christ, 8041 Vine Ave., Sun. 10 Bible study, 10:45 a.m. svc.
Hamlin UM, 18 Second St., Wed. 10:15 a.m., 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Bob Fulton
Harts Baptist, WV 10, Sun. 10, 11 a.m. Donald Manns
Harvey’s Ck. UB, WV 34 N, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
High Adventure, Harts, Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Bill Mitchell
Hoover Church of Jesus Christ, Big Harts, Thur. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 12:15. Stirlin Robinson
House of Prayer Full Gospel, 6644 Sheridan St., W. Hamlin, Thur. 6 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.; Mon. 6 p.m. Bible Study. Tom & Marci Stowers
Independent Miss. Baptist, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Daniel Dent
Joe’s Creek Indep. Miss. Baptist, Tango Rd., Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. James Lawrence
Kitchen Comm., WV 10 between Harts and Cha p.m.anville, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.. Gary P. Browning
Left Fk. Baptist, Bulger Rd., Alkol, Wed. 7 p.m. youth/Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Liberty UB, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m. youth. NEW: Eddie Parsons
Lincoln Baptist, WV 10 N, Pl. View, Wed. 6:30 Youth Ministry, 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Travis Edwards
Lincoln Church of God, WV 10 N, W. Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m., children; Thur. 6:30 p.m. Recovery Group; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Lonnie Wilson
Little Harts FWB, WV 10 S, Atenville, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30, 6 p.m..
Lory Baptist, Corr. G, Julian, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m./Jr. svc. Garry Bowman
Madison Ck. Baptist, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Robert Hatfield preaching.
Maple Hill Baptist, Morrisvale, Sun. 10, 11 a.m. svc. 7 p.m..
McClarity Baptist, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Eddie Chapman
McCorkle FWB, 175 McCorkle Rd., off Corr. G, Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 9:45, 11 a.m. svc./children, 6 p.m.. Isaiah Hatfield
Merritts Ck. Baptist, Griffithsville, Tue. 7 p.m.; Sat. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Elmer Stowers
Merritts Ck. Church of Christ, 5229 WV 10 N, Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible class; Sun. 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m..
Middle Ck. UB, WV 3 E, Sun. 10am, 6pm; Wed. 7pm. Rodney Linville
Midkiff Meth., Sun. school 10, 6 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.. Paul Stevens
Mildred UB, 2 Mile Rd., Branchland, Sun. 10am. Greg Dial
Montana FWB, WV 37, 2 miles off WV 10 S, Ranger, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Tom Frye
Morning Star Community, Non-Denom., Upper Mud & Lower Big Crk. Intersection, Hamlin, Come as you are! Tue. 6 p.m. Bible Study (Including books deleted when revised In 1611); The TRUE Sabbath Sat. 2 p.m., Mar. 19th Hunter Sperry preaching. Eugene & Brenda Byrd
Morrisvale Miss. Baptist, off WV 3 E, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m..
Mt. Calvary FWB, WV 10 S., Dry Br., Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.; Tue. 7 p.m.. Charles Rakes
Mt. Calvary Non-Denom., Guyan Rv. Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10, 11am. Ronnie Eplin
Mt. Era, Buck Fk., Harts, all 6 p.m. services: Tue. youth, Wed.; Fri. Men’s Fellowship; Sat.; Sun. 10:30 a.m.. Norman Adams
Mt. Moriah UB, WV 10 S, Fall Ck. Rd., Branchland, Sun. school 10am, 11am. Steve Johnson
Mt. Zion FWB, 6 Mile Rd., Branchland, Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.; Tue. 7 p.m.. Michael Abshire
Mullins Christian, 79 Riverbend Rd., Ranger, Mon. & Thur. 10 a.m., 3 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.. Bro. Mullins
Myra UM, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Sun. 10.
New Bethel Baptist, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Spurlockville, Tues. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Jeff Black
New Covenant Baptist Rt. 214, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./youth; Sun. sch. 10, svc./youth 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Jackie Miller
New Covenant Fellowship, Sun. school 10 a.m., noon. Elmer Mullins
Open Door Bible, 6711 WV 34 N., Hamlin, Wed. svc./youth 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Robert McCallister
Palermo UM, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Wed. 6 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
Peaceful Valley FWB, Coon Ck., Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Mark Terry
Peaceful Valley, Long Br. Rd., off WV 10 N., W. Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Michael P. Vance
Pine Gr. Baptist, Corr. G Exit, Wed. 6:30 p.m. svc./youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Aaron Graley
Pine Gr. Meth., 9 Mile Rd., Midkiff, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Paul Stevens
Pineview FWB, Big Ugly, Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ernest Neace
Piney Comm., W. Fork, Harts, Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Pl. Hill Baptist, 2.5 miles down Lower Mud, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. service/youth; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Brewer
Pl. View UB, WV 10 S, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Bobby Lawson
Portersville Miss. Baptist, 12 miles down Lower Mud, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./Bible study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Harry Moore
Praise Assembly of God, 2281 Childress Rd., Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./youth; Thur. 10 a.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m./children; Tue. 10 a.m. free clothing, 7 p.m. Bible Study. Dan & Rose McCormick Sr.
Ranger Church of Christ, Wed. 6 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Ranger Full Gospel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Fri. 7 p.m. Recovery Support Group; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.. Clifford Vance
Ranger UB, Wed. 7 p.m. Youth, all ages; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Darnell Cyfers
Red Tool House, off Bear Fk. Rd., Fri. & Sun. 6 p.m.. Jerry Runion
Rock South. Baptist, beside Salt Rock 7-11, Sun. 10 a.m.. Dustin Clark
Salem UB, Bowen Ck. Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jody Thompson
Salt Rock Comm., WV 10, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 9:30, 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jason Salmons
Sand Fk. Miss. Baptist, Sugartree, Griffithsville, Wed. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Terry Sponaugle
Sheltering FWB, 10 Mile, Midkiff, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Sumerco Church of God, WV 214 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Richard McCallister
Summit Comm., Laurel Fk. Rd. off WV 214 S, Sumerco, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Kevin Workman
Sycamore Gr. Miss. Baptist, WV 3 E, Alkol, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 6 p.m.. Jody Pauley
Sycamore Indep. Miss. Baptist, 5839 Sycamore Rd., Hurricane, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m. David Vickers
Tom’s Ck., off WV 214 S, Wed, 6 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m.. Kenneth Blankenship
Tornado Apost. Ch., Lincoln/ Kan. Co. line, Tues. & Thur. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Wilson Hudson
Trace Fk. Miss. Baptist, WV 34 N, Hamlin, Sun. 10 a.m..
Upper Smith Ck. Baptist, 1.3 miles off WV 10 N, Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Donohoe
Upper 10 Mile Baptist, #7 10 Mile Rd., Ranger, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Timothy Davis
Valley of Dec., Tyler Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. VYF, 6 p.m.. Kevin Shull
Vision of Harvest Baptist, Cobbs Ck., off WV 214 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Billy Silva
Welcome Home Baptist, 1 Mile Rd., W. Hamlin, Tues. Youth 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jason Ramey
Weltha Nelson FWB, Sand Ck., Ranger, Wed. & Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 11 a.m. Michael Vance
W. Hamlin Church of Christ, 6866 SR 3, Sun. 11 a.m.. Cecil Mullins
W. Hamlin UM, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Thomas Jeffrey
Woodville Comm. Gospel Church of Jesus, Wed. & Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 6 p.m.. Larry Sperry
Workman Fk. UB, West Fk., Little Harts, Thur. 6 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30, 11:45 a.m.. Millard Hensley
Yawkey Meth., WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m.. Eddie Johnson
Yawkey Miss. Baptist, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Darrell Searls