Aarons Creek Comm., Ranger, Wed. 7p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 7p.m. Michael Abshire

Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Rd., Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6p.m.. C. B. Keeney, Robert Matthews

Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville, Sun. 11 a.m. Brian Barrett

Beech Grove Baptist, Yawkey, Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6p.m.. Johnny Helvey

Berry’s Br. Church of Alkol, Bulger Rd., Thur. 7p.m.; Sun. 2p.m.. Wayne Thompson

Bethel Baptist, Upper Mud Rv., Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Todd Pauley

Bethlehem UB, Sun. 10 a.m., 7p.m.; Tue. 7p.m..

Big Laurel UM, Upper Mud Rv., Sun. 10 a.m. is only service for now.

Bloomingdale Baptist, 5241 WV 10, Salt Rock, Sun. Pre-k thru 5 10 a.m., 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Wed. 7p.m.. Chris Fulks

Branchland UB, Wed. 7pm Prayer/Kids learning; Sun. school 10am, 7pm Kids Learning, 6pm. Earl Ramey

Bulger Comm., Dog Bone Rd., Alkol, Wed. 6p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Camp Br. UB, WV 10 S., Branchland, Sun. school 10, 11:10 a.m., 6 p.m. only services for now.

Center Point UB, WV 3, W. Hamlin, Wed. 7p.m. youth/prayer/Bible study; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6p.m.. Local pick-up Sun. & Mon. only, call by 5p.m. (824-5248) leave message. Lenny Romans, Jonah Adkins

Central Big Ck. Baptist, off WV 34 N., Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 7p.m..

Cha p.m.an Mem. FWB, 21 E. Frk. Rd., Harts, Wed. 7 p.m., Prayer/youth; Sun. 10 a.m.. Joe Triplett

Charity, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 6 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. O. F. Adkins

Christ Chapel, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, No service at this time. Terry Clay

Cobbs Ck. Miss. Baptist, 1446 Midway Rd., Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. prayer / Bible study / Youth / Teens; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Clyde Gwin

Cole Br. Church of Jesus Christ, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study/youth; Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m.. Jimmy Carter

Cove Gap UB, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11:30 a.m. Mark Hatfield.

Crooked Ck. Church of God, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Mark Thaxton

Culloden UB, WV 34, Charlies Ck., Wed. 7, 7:30 p.m. children; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m..

Doorway of Hope, Hamlin, Sun. 10 a.m.; Thur. 7 p.m.. Jack Cummings

East Frk. FWB, Ranger, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.. Ernest Vance

Eden Baptist, Griffithsville, Wed. 7 p.m., youth; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Rick Cooper

Elizabeth Baptist, 1532 Garretts Bend Rd., Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. prayer/youth; Sun. 9:45, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Homer Hensley

Enon Miss. Baptist, Tyler Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Chris Griffith

Ethel UB, Scary Ck. Rd., Sweetland, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Steve Eplin

Faith Baptist, Bulger Rd., Spurlockville, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.

Fellowship Comm., Cherry St., Hamlin, Sat. 7 p.m.. Bob Watts

Ferrellsburg Baptist Comm., WV 10, Comm. Bldg., Sun. 10, 11 a.m.. Kevin Mullins

Ferrellsburg Church of God, WV 10 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Clifford Ellis

1st Baptist of Hamlin, State St., Sun. 11 a.m. only service for now.

1st Baptist, Woodville, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m. youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..

Forks of Coal Miss. Baptist, WV 214, Coal Rv. Rd., Alum Creek, Wed. 6:30 p.m., youth 7 p.m., Bible study/choir practice 8 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Keith A. George

4 Mile Ch. of Christ, Branchland, Wed. 7pm; Sun. 10:30am pastor preaching, evening visitation. Jason McComas

4 Mile UB, Harless Frk., Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Fisher Vance

4 Mile Ch. of Christ, Branchland, Wed. 7pm; Sun. 10:30am, pastor preaching, evening visitation. Jason McComas

Frances Ck. FWB, Little Harts, Tue. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.. Steve Slate

Freedom FWB, 5 miles w. of SR 10 on WV 37, Kiahsville, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Danny Roberts

Friendly, Smith Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./children; Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Weston Cremeans

Garrett Chapel, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. John Workman

Glory-Way Bapt., Roach Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10am. Roach Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m..

Good Hope FWB, New Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Donald Lovejoy

Grace Baptist, WV 10, Midkiff, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 9, 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Joey Ferguson

Green Valley Baptist, Madison Ck. Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Herman Maynard

Greenshoal FWB, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Jerry Bryant

Griffithsville Church of Christ, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m..

Guyan FWB, Little Harts, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study/youth; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m. Eric Rakes

Hamilton Creek, Ranger, Sun. 12; Tue. 7 p.m.. J. R. Nelson

Hamlin Baptist, 8138 Sycamore Ave., Wed. 7 p.m. Youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. James Caldwell

Hamlin Church of Christ, 8041 Vine Ave., Sun. 10 Bible study, 10:45 a.m. svc.

Hamlin UM, 18 Second St., Wed. 10:15 a.m., 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Bob Fulton

Harts Baptist, WV 10, Sun. 10, 11 a.m. Donald Manns

Harvey’s Ck. UB, WV 34 N, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..

High Adventure, Harts, Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Bill Mitchell

Hoover Church of Jesus Christ, Big Harts, Thur. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 12:15. Stirlin Robinson

House of Prayer Full Gospel, 6644 Sheridan St., W. Hamlin, Thur. 6 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.; Mon. 6 p.m. Bible Study. Tom & Marci Stowers

Independent Miss. Baptist, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Daniel Dent

Joe’s Creek Indep. Miss. Baptist, Tango Rd., Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. James Lawrence

Kitchen Comm., WV 10 between Harts and Cha p.m.anville, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.. Gary P. Browning

Left Fk. Baptist, Bulger Rd., Alkol, Wed. 7 p.m. youth/Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..

Liberty UB, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m. youth. NEW: Eddie Parsons

Lincoln Baptist, WV 10 N, Pl. View, Wed. 6:30 Youth Ministry, 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Travis Edwards

Lincoln Church of God, WV 10 N, W. Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m., children; Thur. 6:30 p.m. Recovery Group; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Lonnie Wilson

Little Harts FWB, WV 10 S, Atenville, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30, 6 p.m..

Lory Baptist, Corr. G, Julian, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m./Jr. svc. Garry Bowman

Madison Ck. Baptist, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Robert Hatfield preaching.

Maple Hill Baptist, Morrisvale, Sun. 10, 11 a.m. svc. 7 p.m..

McClarity Baptist, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Eddie Chapman

McCorkle FWB, 175 McCorkle Rd., off Corr. G, Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 9:45, 11 a.m. svc./children, 6 p.m.. Isaiah Hatfield

Merritts Ck. Baptist, Griffithsville, Tue. 7 p.m.; Sat. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Elmer Stowers

Merritts Ck. Church of Christ, 5229 WV 10 N, Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible class; Sun. 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m..

Middle Ck. UB, WV 3 E, Sun. 10am, visitation evening; Wed. 7pm. Rodney Linville

Midkiff Meth., Sun. school 10, 6 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.. Paul Stevens

Mildred UB, 2 Mile Rd., Brachland, Sun. Alan Frye preaching. Greg Dial10am

Montana FWB, WV 37, 2 miles off WV 10 S, Ranger, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Tom Frye

Morning Star Community, Non-Denom., Upper Mud & Lower Big Crk. Intersection, Hamlin, Come as you are! Tue. 6 p.m. Bible Study (Including books deleted when revised In 1611); The TRUE Sabbath Sat. 2 p.m., Mar. 19th Hunter Sperry preaching. Eugene & Brenda Byrd

Morrisvale Miss. Baptist, off WV 3 E, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m..

Mt. Calvary FWB, WV 10 S., Dry Br., Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.; Tue. 7 p.m.. Charles Rakes

Mt. Calvary Non-Denom., Guyan Rv. Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10, 11am. Ronnie Eplin

Mt. Era, Buck Fk., Harts, all 6 p.m. services: Tue. youth, Wed.; Fri. Men’s Fellowship; Sat.; Sun. 10:30 a.m.. Norman Adams

Mt. Moriah UB, WV 10 S, Fall Ck. Rd., Branchland, Sun. school 10am, 6pm. Steve Johnson

Mt. Zion FWB, 6 Mile Rd., Branchland, Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.; Tue. 7 p.m.. Michael Abshire

Mullins Christian, 79 Riverbend Rd., Ranger, Mon. & Thur. 10 a.m., 3 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.. Bro. Mullins

Myra UM, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Sun. 10.

New Bethel Baptist, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Spurlockville, Tues. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Jeff Black

New Covenant Baptist Rt. 214, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./youth; Sun. sch. 10, svc./youth 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Jackie Miller

New Covenant Fellowship, Sun. school 10 a.m., noon. Elmer Mullins

Open Door Bible, 6711 WV 34 N., Hamlin, Wed. svc./youth 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Robert McCallister

Palermo UM, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Wed. 6 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..

Peaceful Valley FWB, Coon Ck., Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Mark Terry

Peaceful Valley, Long Br. Rd., off WV 10 N., W. Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Michael P. Vance

Pine Gr. Baptist, Corr. G Exit, Wed. 6:30 p.m. svc./youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Aaron Graley

Pine Gr. Meth., 9 Mile Rd., Midkiff, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Paul Stevens

Pineview FWB, Big Ugly, Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ernest Neace

Piney Comm., W. Fork, Harts, Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..

Pl. Hill Baptist, 2.5 miles down Lower Mud, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. service/youth; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Brewer

Pl. View UB, WV 10 S, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Bobby Lawson

Portersville Miss. Baptist, 12 miles down Lower Mud, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./Bible study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Harry Moore

Praise Assembly of God, 2281 Childress Rd., Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./youth; Thur. 10 a.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m./children; Tue. 10 a.m. free clothing, 7 p.m. Bible Study. Dan & Rose McCormick Sr.

Ranger Church of Christ, Wed. 6 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..

Ranger Full Gospel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Fri. 7 p.m. Recovery Support Group; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.. Clifford Vance

Ranger UB, Wed. 7 p.m. Youth, all ages; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Darnell Cyfers

Red Tool House, off Bear Fk. Rd., Fri. & Sun. 6 p.m.. Jerry Runion

Rock South. Baptist, beside Salt Rock 7-11, Sun. 10 a.m.. Dustin Clark

Salem UB, Bowen Ck. Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jody Thompson

Salt Rock Comm., WV 10, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 9:30, 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jason Salmons

Sand Fk. Miss. Baptist, Sugartree, Griffithsville, Wed. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Terry Sponaugle

Sheltering FWB, 10 Mile, Midkiff, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..

Sumerco Church of God, WV 214 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Richard McCallister

Summit Comm., Laurel Fk. Rd. off WV 214 S, Sumerco, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Kevin Workman

Sycamore Gr. Miss. Baptist, WV 3 E, Alkol, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 6 p.m.. Jody Pauley

Sycamore Indep. Miss. Baptist, 5839 Sycamore Rd., Hurricane, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m. David Vickers

Tom’s Ck., off WV 214 S, Wed, 6 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m.. Kenneth Blankenship

Tornado Apost. Ch., Lincoln/ Kan. Co. line, Tues. & Thur. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Wilson Hudson

Trace Fk. Miss. Baptist, WV 34 N, Hamlin, Sun. 10 a.m..

Upper Smith Ck. Baptist, 1.3 miles off WV 10 N, Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Donohoe

Upper 10 Mile Baptist, #7 10 Mile Rd., Ranger, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Timothy Davis

Valley of Dec., Tyler Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. VYF, 6 p.m.. Kevin Shull

Vision of Harvest Baptist, Cobbs Ck., off WV 214 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Billy Silva

Welcome Home Baptist, 1 Mile Rd., W. Hamlin, Tues. Youth 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jason Ramey

Weltha Nelson FWB, Sand Ck., Ranger, Wed. & Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 11 a.m. Michael Vance

W. Hamlin Church of Christ, 6866 SR 3, Sun. 11 a.m.. Cecil Mullins

W. Hamlin UM, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Thomas Jeffrey

Woodville Comm. Gospel Church of Jesus, Wed. & Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 6 p.m.. Larry Sperry

Workman Fk. UB, West Fk., Little Harts, Thur. 6 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30, 11:45 a.m.. Millard Hensley

Yawkey Meth., WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m.. Eddie Johnson

Yawkey Miss. Baptist, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Darrell Searls

