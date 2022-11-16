Aarons Creek Community, Ranger, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday School; Michael Abshire
Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday; C. B. Keeney, Robert Matthews
Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville, 11 a.m. Sunday; Brian Barrett
Beech Grove Baptist, Yawkey, 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. Sunday; Johnny Helvey
Berry’s Branch Church of Alkol, Bulger Road, 7 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Wayne Thompson
Bethel Baptist, Upper Mud River, 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. Sunday; Todd Pauley
Bethlehem UB, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Tuesday
Big Laurel UM, Upper Mud River, 10 a.m. Sunday
Bloomingdale Baptist, 5241 W.Va. 10, Salt Rock, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday (Pre-K through age 5 at 10 a.m.); 7 p.m. Wednesday; Chris Fulks
Branchland UB, 7 p.m. Wednesday (prayer/kids learning); 6 p.m. Sunday (Sunday school at 10 a.m., Kids Learning at 7 p.m.; Earl Ramey
Bulger Comm., Dog Bone Road, Alkol, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Bible Study; 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday
Camp Br. UB, WV 10 South, Branchland, 11:10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday (Sunday School at 10 a.m.).
Center Point UB, W.Va. 3, West Hamlin, 7p.m. Wednesday, youth/prayer/Bible study; 6 p.m. Sunday (10 a.m. Sunday School); local pick-up Sunday only, call by 5p.m. (824-5248) and leave message; Lenny Romans, pastor.
Central Big Creek Baptist, off WV 34 N., Hamlin, 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday
Chapman Mem. FWB, 21 East Fork Road, Harts, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Prayer/youth; 10 a.m. Sunday; Joe Triplett
Charity, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 6 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. O. F. Adkins
Christ Chapel, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, No service at this time. Terry Clay
Cobbs Creek Mission Baptist, 1446 Midway Rd., Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. prayer / Bible study / Youth / Teens; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Clyde Gwin
Cole Branch Church of Jesus Christ, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study/youth; Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m.. Jimmy Carter
Cove Gap UB, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11:30 a.m. Mark Hatfield.
Crooked Creek Church of God, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Mark Thaxton
Culloden UB, WV 34, Charlies Ck., Wed. 7, 7:30 p.m. children; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m..
Doorway of Hope, Hamlin, Sun. 10 a.m.; Thur. 7 p.m.. Jack Cummings
East Fork FWB, Ranger, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.. Ernest Vance
Eden Baptist, Griffithsville, Wed. 7 p.m., youth; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Rick Cooper
Elizabeth Baptist, 1532 Garretts Bend Rd., Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. prayer/youth; Sun. 9:45, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Homer Hensley
Enon Mission Baptist, Tyler Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Chris Griffith
Ethel UB, Scary Ck. Rd., Sweetland, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Steve Eplin
Faith Baptist, Bulger Rd., Spurlockville, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.
Fellowship Comm., Cherry St., Hamlin, Sat. 7 p.m.. Bob Watts
Ferrellsburg Baptist Comm., WV 10, Comm. Bldg., Sun. 10, 11 a.m.. Kevin Mullins
Ferrellsburg Church of God, WV 10 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Clifford Ellis
First Baptist of Hamlin, State St., Sun. 11 a.m. only service for now. Jonathan Butcher
First Baptist, Woodville, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m. youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
Forks of Coal Miss. Baptist, WV 214, Coal Rv. Rd., Alum Creek, Wed. 6:30 p.m., youth 7 p.m., Bible study/choir practice 8 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Keith A. George
4 Mile Church of Christ, Branchland, Wed. 7pm; Sun. 10:30am pastor preaching, evening visitation. Jason McComas
4 Mile UB, Harless Frk., Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.. Fisher Vance
4 Mile Church of Christ, Branchland, Wed. 7pm; Sun. 10:30am, pastor preaching, evening visitation. Jason McComas
Frances Creek FWB, Little Harts, Tue. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.. Steve Slate
Freedom FWB, 5 miles w. of SR 10 on WV 37, Kiahsville, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Danny Roberts
Friendly, Smith Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./children; Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Weston Cremeans
Garrett Chapel, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. John Workman
Glory-Way Baptist, Roach Rd., Salt Rock, Sunday, 10am. and 7 p.m., William Stiltner, pastor.
Good Hope FWB, New Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. Donald Lovejoy
Grace Baptist, WV 10, Midkiff, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 9, 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Joey Ferguson
Green Valley Baptist, Madison Ck. Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Herman Maynard
Greenshoal FWB, Harts, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Jerry Bryant
Griffithsville Church of Christ, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m..
Guyan FWB, Little Harts, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study/youth; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m. Eric Rakes
Hamilton Creek, Ranger, Sun. 12; Tue. 7 p.m.. J. R. Nelson
Hamlin Baptist, 8138 Sycamore Ave., Wed. 7 p.m. Youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. James Caldwell
Hamlin Church of Christ, 8041 Vine Ave., Sun. 10 Bible study, 10:45 a.m. svc.
Hamlin UM, 18 Second St., Wed. 10:15 a.m., 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Bob Fulton
Harts Baptist, WV 10, Sun. 10, 11 a.m. Donald Manns
Harvey’s Creek UB, WV 34 N, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
High Adventure, Harts, Sun. 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Bill Mitchell
Hoover Church of Jesus Christ, Big Harts, Thur. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 12:15. Stirlin Robinson
House of Prayer Full Gospel, 6644 Sheridan St., W. Hamlin, Thur. 6 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.; Mon. 6 p.m. Bible Study. Tom & Marci Stowers
Independent Mission Baptist, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Daniel Dent
Joe’s Creek Ind. Mission Baptist, Tango Rd., Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Terry Stephens
Kitchen Comm., WV 10 between Harts and Cha p.m.anville, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.. Gary P. Browning
Left Fork Baptist, Bulger Rd., Alkol, Wed. 7 p.m. youth/Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Liberty UB, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m. youth. NEW: Eddie Parsons
Lincoln Baptist, WV 10 N, Pl. View, Wed. 6:30 Youth Ministry, 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Travis Edwards
Lincoln Church of God, WV 10 N, W. Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m., children; Thur. 6:30 p.m. Recovery Group; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Lonnie Wilson
Little Harts FWB, WV 10 S, Atenville, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30, 6 p.m..
Lory Baptist, Corridor G, Julian, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m./Jr. svc. Garry Bowman
Madison Creek Baptist, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Robert Hatfield preaching.
Maple Hill Baptist, Morrisvale, Sun. 10, 11 a.m. svc. 7 p.m..
McClarity Baptist, 4 Mile Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Eddie Chapman
McCorkle FWB, 175 McCorkle Rd., off Corr. G, Sod, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 9:45, 11 a.m. svc./children, 6 p.m.. Isaiah Hatfield
Merritts Creek Church of Christ, 5229 WV 10 N, Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible class; Sun. 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m..
Middle Creek UB, WV 3 E, Sun. 10am, visitation evening; Wed. 7pm. Rodney Linville
Midkiff Methodist, Sun. school 10, 6 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.. Paul Stevens
Mildred UB, 2 Mile Rd., Brachland, Sun. Alan Frye preaching. Greg Dial 10am
Montana FWB, WV 37, 2 miles off WV 10 S, Ranger, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Tom Frye
Morning Star Comm., Intersection Lower Big Ck. & Upper Mud Rv. Rd. (Co. 7), Sat. 2 p.m.; Tue. 5 p.m. Bible Study, including books deleted in revision 1611. Eugene & Brenda Byrd.
Morrisvale Mission Baptist, off WV 3 E, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m..
Mt. Calvary FWB, WV 10 S., Dry Br., Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.; Tue. 7 p.m.. Charles Rakes
Mt. Calvary Non-Denominational, Guyan Rv. Rd., Salt Rock, Sun. 10, 11am. Ronnie Eplin
Mt. Era, Buck Fk., Harts, all 6 p.m. services: Tue. youth, Wed.; Fri. Men’s Fellowship; Sat.; Sun. 10:30 a.m.. Norman Adams
Mt. Moriah UB, WV 10 S, Fall Ck. Rd., Branchland, Sun. school 10am, 6pm. Steve Johnson
Mt. Zion FWB, 6 Mile Rd., Branchland, Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.; Tue. 7 p.m.. Michael Abshire
Mullins Christian, 79 Riverbend Rd., Ranger, Mon. and Thur. 10 a.m., 3 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.. Bro. Mullins
Myra UM, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Sun. 10.
New Bethel Baptist, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Spurlockville, Tues. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Jeff Black
New Covenant Baptist, Rt. 214, Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./youth; Sun. sch. 10, svc./youth 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Jackie Miller
New Covenant Fellowship, Sun. school 10 a.m., noon. Elmer Mullins
Open Door Bible, 6711 WV 34 N., Hamlin, Wed. svc./youth 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Robert McCallister
Palermo UM, Upper Mud Rv. Rd., Wed. 6 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m..
Peaceful Valley FWB, Coon Creek, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Mark Terry
Peaceful Valley, Long Br. Rd., off WV 10 N., W. Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Michael P. Vance
Pine Grove Baptist, Corridor G Exit, Wed. 6:30 p.m. svc./youth; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Aaron Graley
Pine Grove Methodist, 9 Mile Rd., Midkiff, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 7 p.m.. Paul Stevens
Pineview FWB, Big Ugly, Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ernest Neace
Piney Comm., W. Fork, Harts, Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Pleasant Hill Baptist, 2.5 miles down Lower Mud, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. service/youth; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Brewer
Pleasant View UB, WV 10 S, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Bobby Lawson
Portersville Mission Baptist, 12 miles down Lower Mud, Hamlin, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./Bible study; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Harry Moore
Praise Assembly of God, 2281 Childress Rd., Alum Creek, Wed. 7 p.m. svc./youth; Thur. 10 a.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m./children; Tue. 10 a.m. free clothing, 7 p.m. Bible Study. Dan & Rose McCormick Sr.
Ranger Church of Christ, Wed. 6 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Ranger Full Gospel, Tues. 7 p.m.; Fri. 7 p.m. Recovery Support Group; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.. Clifford Vance
Ranger UB, Wed. 7 p.m. Youth, all ages; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Darnell Cyfers
Red Tool House, off Bear Fk. Rd., Fri. & Sun. 6 p.m.. Jerry Runion — Homecoming Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
Rock Southern Baptist, beside Salt Rock 7-11, Sun. 10 a.m.. Dustin Clark
Salem UB, Bowen Ck. Rd., Branchland, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jody Thompson
Salt Rock Comm., WV 10, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 9:30, 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Jason Salmons
Sand Fork Mission Baptist, Sugartree, Griffithsville, Wed. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Terry Sponaugle
Sheltering FWB, 10 Mile, Midkiff, Thur. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m..
Sumerco Church of God, WV 214 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Richard McCallister
Summit Comm., Laurel Fork Rd. off WV 214 S, Sumerco, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Kevin Workman
Sycamore Grove Mission Baptist, WV 3 E, Alkol, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 6 p.m.. Jody Pauley
Sycamore Independent Mission Baptist, 5839 Sycamore Rd., Hurricane, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m. David Vickers
Tom’s Creek, off WV 214 S, Wed, 6 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m.. Kenneth Blankenship
Tornado Apost. Ch., Lincoln/ Kan. Co. line, Tues. & Thur. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Wilson Hudson
Trace Fork Mission Baptist, WV 34 N, Hamlin, Sun. 10 a.m..
Upper Smith Creek Baptist, 1.3 miles off WV 10 N, Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Ron Donohoe
Upper 10 Mile Baptist, #7 10 Mile Rd., Ranger, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Timothy Davis
Valley of Dec., Tyler Ck., Salt Rock, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. VYF, 6 p.m.. Kevin Shull; Singing by the Rowseys at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25
Vision of Harvest Baptist, Cobbs Creek, off WV 214 S, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Billy Silva
Welcome Home Baptist, 1 Mile Rd., W. Hamlin, Tues. Youth 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6 p.m.. Jason Ramey
Weltha Nelson FWB, Sand Ck., Ranger, Wed. & Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 11 a.m. Michael Vance
West Hamlin Church of Christ, 6866 SR 3, Sun. 11 a.m.. Cecil Mullins
West Hamlin UM, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible study; Sun. 10, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.. Thomas Jeffrey
Woodville Comm. Gospel Church of Jesus, Wed. & Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 6 p.m.. Larry Sperry
Workman Fork UB, West Fk., Little Harts, Thur. 6 p.m.; Sun. school 10:30, 11:45 a.m.. Millard Hensley
Yawkey Methodist, WV 3, Wed. 7 p.m. Bible Study; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m.. Eddie Johnson
Yawkey Mission Baptist, Wed. 7 p.m.; Sun. school 10, 11 a.m., 6 p.m.. Darrell Searls