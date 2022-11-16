Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Aarons Creek Community, Ranger, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday School; Michael Abshire

Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday; C. B. Keeney, Robert Matthews

Recommended for you