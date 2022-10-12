Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Aarons Creek Comm., Ranger, Wed. 7p.m. Bible study; Sun. school 10:30 a.m., 7p.m. Michael Abshire

Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Rd., Wed. 7p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 6p.m. C. B. Keeney, Robert Matthews

